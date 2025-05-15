The NBA Draft Combine is being held this week, and one player who is using it as an opportunity to improve his draft stock is former Auburn Tigers star Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford took part in scrimmages this week, and recently dropped 23 points and eight assists in one game. Following the scrimmage, Pettiford spoke about what he’s hoping to accomplish at the combine.

“Just wanted to go out there, have fun, and do what I do best,” Pettiford said. “Help my guys get open, help them, create them shots, and shout out to the help D create shots for myself. Just to show everybody that I’m here, and I’m able to play with the best of the best. I’m ready for the next level.”

On plenty of mock drafts, Tahaad Pettiford is projected to be a mid to late first round NBA Draft pick, and he’ll see if he can use the combine to maybe move up a few spots. Pettiford is coming off one season at Auburn, and he declared for the NBA Draft following the end of the season.

Pettiford came off the bench in his lone season at Auburn, but was one of the team’s best players and was considered a top NBA prospect. He appeared in 38 games, with one start, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 42.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During Auburn’s run to the Final Four, Pettiford’s best statistical game in the NCAA Tournament came in the round of 32 against Creighton. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the three-point line.

Pettiford could end up being a solid combo guard in the NBA with his scoring prowess as well as his playmaking ability.