The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of becoming the first team to win three straight championships. Now, they look to bounce back. The 2025 schedule just dropped, and we are analyzing every game the Chiefs will play this season and how they will do in each contest. With the Chiefs' schedule out, the road back to the Super Bowl will be more challenging than ever.

Week 1: @ Los Angeles Chargers (in Brazil)

The Chiefs will play the Chargers in Brazil, negating the annual trip to Sofi Stadium. While the Chargers may snag a game from the Chiefs this season, it won't happen internationally.

WIN

Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs will play the Eagles in Week 2, with a chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss. While Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly good enough to win most games, he will still wilt under the heavy pressure of this Philadelphia defense.

LOSS

Week 3: @ New York Giants (Sunday Night Football)

The Giants are not nearly up to the task of competing with the Chiefs yet. Therefore, expect the Chiefs to take their anger out on them at the Meadowlands this week.

WIN

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

A tip-toe on the endzone line prevented the Ravens from tying the Chiefs last season, and possibly beating them. Strangely, the Chiefs always find a way to beat the Ravens in ridiculous situations, and it will happen again as they win a close one. n

WIN

Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

The Jaguars are still rebuilding, and there is no telling how good (or bad) Trevor Lawrence will be. Thus, look for the Chiefs to roll over the Jaguars at EverBank.

WIN

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday Night Football)

The Lions rolled over the Chiefs in their last encounter a few seasons ago. The Lions are significantly better now, while the Chiefs are getting a little older. Ultimately, the defense will contain Mahomes, and Jahmyr Gibbs will score a touchdown to lead Detroit to victory.

LOSS

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders always give the Chiefs a challenging game at Arrowhead. Yet, the Chiefs almost always come out on top. This won't be any different, as the Chiefs win a game that is somehow closer than it should be.

WIN

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

This could have been a Super Bowl showdown last season. While the Commanders are a better team, they are not at the level where they can go into Arrowhead and win.

WIN

Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills

This tale is as old as time. The Chiefs always eliminate the Bills in the playoffs, but the Bills always beat them in the regular season. Expect it to happen again.

LOSS

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: @ Denver Broncos

The Chiefs should have the advantage coming off the bye week. However, the Chiefs have struggled in Denver recently, and the Broncos are a playoff contender. Expect the Broncos to win this one behind a suffocating defense.

LOSS

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts won't be a walk in the park. However, Mahomes will do enough to move the ball down the field while the defense contains Anthony Richardson en route to a victory.

WIN

Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

The Chiefs will battle the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in an exceptional showdown. While the Cowboys have the offense to keep up with the Chiefs, they won't be able to counteract the KC defense, leading to several turnovers. It will be a sad thanksgiving for Cowboys fans.

WIN

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans

The Texans put up a fight but ultimately lost to the Chiefs last season in the Divisional Round. Significantly, expect this game to be a tightly-contested affair. Still, CJ Stroud will not have enough to win in Arrowhead this late in the season.

WIN

Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs have always had a letdown game at the worst possible moment. This time, it happens to the Chargers, as Harbaugh leads his troops into Arrowhead for a shocking road win.

LOSS

Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans

The Titans had the first pick in the NFL Draft and are nowhere near ready to compete. Because of that, Kansas City will likely win this game by a few touchdowns.

WIN

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos (Christmas Day)

The Broncos could have swept the Chiefs last season if not for a ridiculous blocked field goal that won a low-scoring game. This season, the Broncos will sweep the Chiefs and spoil their holiday.

LOSS

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders can give the Chiefs trouble, but it is hard to see them beating the Chiefs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have won four games in a row in Las Vegas and six road games overall against the Raiders, and expect that to continue this season.

WIN

Final Record: 11-6