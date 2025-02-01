All Active Locker Codes For NBA 2K Mobile

NBA 2K Mobile is the exciting iOS and Android offshoot of 2K Games' beloved basketball saga. Crafted as a free-to-play model, it enables enthusiasts to design their dream basketball squadron via the mobile edition of the enduring NBA 2K's MyTeam module. In the said mode, participants collect diverse player cards, with a focus on nabbing the rare ones. They then marshal their teams to participate in stimulating matches and tournaments.

The game's success lies not just in the real-time action but also in the quest to assemble the ultimate team. And here’s where NBA 2K Mobile’s locker codes play a pivotal role.

The Significance of Locker Codes in NBA 2K Mobile

A significant feature of NBA 2K Mobile is the continued provision of locker codes. These unique codes, when active, allow players to onboard new members to their team, entirely free of cost. Such codes often spotlight exclusive player cards, making room for legendary basketball personalities such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James to be part of one’s virtual team.

Yet, there's an essential caveat. These codes, though hugely beneficial, come with a shelf-life. They remain active for only a specific duration. Hence, it's imperative for players to remain vigilant and capitalize on these codes as soon as they're released.

Current and Past Locker Codes: A Rundown

As of February 1, 2025, there are no active locker codes available in NBA 2K Mobile. The most recent code, “HOLIDAYDREAM,” which provided a Hakeem Olajuwon card in The Stat Line, expired on January 30, 2025. Locker codes are limited to one redemption per account.

Active:

Expired:

Code Reward S6COVERSTAR Donovan Mitchell Obsidian card and gear THANKYOUMELO Carmelo Anthony ’05 card and two Energy Recharges PEARLLAVINE Zach Lavine card and two Energy Recharges THEDREAM

Hakeem Olajuwon Card ICETRAE11 Trae Young Card BIGTICKET Kevin Garnett card and two Energy Recharges DMWILKINS Dominique Wilkins card and two Energy Recharges BACK2BACKMVP Nikola Jokić All-Star Card LUKAMAGIC Luka Dončić All-Star Card

LARRYLEGEND Larry Bird card and two Energy Recharges GALAXYPG13 Paul George card and two Energy Recharges PDMORANT Ja Morant card and two Energy Recharges TACOTUESDAY LeBron James card and two Energy Recharges NBAISBACK Anthony Davis card and two Energy Recharges BILLRUSSELL Bill Russell card RAYALLEN20 Ray Allen Diamond card and two Energy Recharges SKYHOOK33 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar card and two Energy Recharges MVPDROSE Receive a Derrick Rose card and two Energy Recharges JORDAN23 Michael Jordan card and two Energy Recharges

GYROSTEP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two Energy Recharges THEADMIRAL David Robinson card

CAPTAINKLAY Klay Thompson card DAMETIME Damian Lillard card JRUESUMMER Jrue’s Summer card SHOWTIME Magic Johnson’s card THEBIGCACTUS Shaq’s card KPPLAYOFFS Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers

ELGINBAYLOR Elgin Baylor’s card CP3PHOENIX Chris Paul’s card EMERALDKLAY Klay Thompson’s card ADFIRSTCHIP Onyx Anthony Davis card MAMBAFOREVER Onyx Kobe Bryant card JIMMYBUCKETS Jimmy Butler card

MRTRIPLEDOUBLE Oscar Robertson card CURRYFAM Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry cards

AMBERYAO Amber Yao Ming’s Card and two Energy Recharges

CJHARDAWAY Pink Diamond Penny Hardaway Card and two Energy Recharges

HIMMYBUTLER Jimmy Butler’s Card and two Energy Recharges

KAT50PIECE Karl-Anthony Towns card and two energy recharges

PLASMABOSH Chris Bosh Card and two Energy Recharges

MRBIGSHOT Chauncey Billups Card and two Energy Recharges

BILLWALTON Bill Walton Card

JERRYWEST Jerry West Card

Dwyane Wade Dwyane Wade and two Energy Recharges

LeBron James LeBron James and x2 Energy Recharge

Dirk Nowitzki Dirk Nowitzki and x2 Energy Recharge

NASH0506MVP Steve Nash '12 card and two Energy Recharges

HOLIDAYDREAM Hakeem Olajuwon card and two Energy Recharges

Steps to Redeem the NBA 2K Mobile Codes

For those new to the process or requiring a quick refresher, here's a concise guide on how to redeem these much-coveted codes:

Initiate the NBA 2K Mobile application on your preferred iOS or Android gadget. On reaching the primary menu, opt for ‘The Stat Line'. Subsequently, select the button denoted by a newspaper icon. This maneuver redirects users to the news interface. In instances where an active code is in circulation, an ‘Enter code' option is prominently visible at the interface's top, adjacent to a textbox. Key in the desired code within the textbox. Concluding this, tap on the ‘Claim' button, ensuring the rewards are added to the player's collection.