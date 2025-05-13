Who could've guessed that three months after trading Luka Doncic in what is deemed the biggest trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks would end up with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft? Nico Harrison worked some magic to get the target off his back from Mavs fans, and now he will have the ability to add Cooper Flagg to his championship equation in Dallas.

Despite having just a 1.8% chance to claim the first pick, the ping-pong balls fell the right way for the Mavs, putting them in a position to take Flagg, a prospect every other team in the league has been eyeing at the top of the draft board.

How the rest of this year's draft will play out is a mystery, as the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers also drew gasps at the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night in Chicago when they both jumped into the top three. The Spurs will own a top-four pick for the third straight season after being awarded the second overall selection, and the Sixers retained their draft pick by having it land third.

This draft pick would have been going to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it fell outside the top six, which is why Daryl Morey and Philadelphia caught a major break. After an injury-riddled season, the 76ers now have the chance to add a high-potential talent before what they hope will be a championship-contending 2025-26 NBA season.

With the NBA Draft Combine taking place this week in Chicago, plenty of chatter has already begun about what this summer will bring. Now that Flagg has an expected new home in Dallas, the clock has started for the rest of the league. The clock is also ticking for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and other superstars who could become available on the trade market.

The 2025 NBA Draft has a chance to bring plenty of fireworks between all the selections and potential trades to be made. There is no doubt that this will be a very exciting spectacle for NBA fans across the world as they welcome a new generation of athletic, high-potential players in a very talented draft class.

ClutchPoints senior NBA insider Brett Siegel shares his first 2025 NBA Mock Draft 1.0 with evaluations, projections, and intel from scouts, agents, and executives from around the league.

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

The Luka Doncic trade from February still has many around the league in shock. It is quite ironic that the Mavs have once again shocked the league by ending up with the first pick, which will presumably be used on Cooper Flagg. Then again, you never know with Nico Harrison and his “defense wins championships” mantra.

This is a huge moment for the Mavericks. Flagg can come in from Day 1 and be the second-best player on the team next to Anthony Davis as Kyrie Irving rehabs behind the scenes and aims for a return from his ACL injury around the All-Star break in 2026. Dallas now has options after seizing the top pick in the draft, as so many different doors have opened for them.

Plenty of teams, including the Utah Jazz, will obviously contact Harrison and the Mavericks to inquire about the availability of this pick. As a result, there is a path to Dallas potentially recuperating a ton of lost draft picks from previous trades if they weren't sold on the idea of adding Flagg.

There is also the path of Harrison exploring the market for superstars by dangling Flagg – potentially targeting Giannis. If the Milwaukee Bucks star were to ask out and seek an opportunity to win a championship elsewhere, playing alongside Davis and Irving in Dallas would be an attractive destination. Don't count on this actually happening.

By earning the first pick, the entire future of the Mavericks has been positively altered. While a dark cloud hung over them throughout the end of the 2024-25 season, there is finally some light peeking through. Good times are ahead for the Mavs … at least we hope for their fans' mental health!

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

Another potential landing spot for Giannis is the Spurs — that is, if he were to ask out. San Antonio owns the second pick in the draft behind the Mavericks and is expected to keep their options open. The Spurs also own the 14th and 38th picks in this year's draft, as well as nine future first-round picks through 2032.

This is another spot where teams are expected to make calls right at the top of this year's draft with Dylan Harper available.

The Rutgers guard is labeled by many around the league as the second-best player in this draft class because of his playmaking abilities on offense. In addition to making those around him better, Harper displayed a clear ability to score off the dribble and in isolation sets as a freshman in the Big Ten.

Since the Spurs already have De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, it's hard to see where Harper fits into the equation. However, if the team views him as a better overall talent than Ace Bailey, he will be the pick in this position. Do not count out the Spurs moving down a few spots in the draft and acquiring more future assets if they signal to rival teams that Harper is indeed at the top of their board.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

The 76ers must be thrilled that they are picking third overall because Ace Bailey should be available for them. Bailey is still an unpolished prospect on the wing, but he may have the most upside because of his explosiveness and two-way potential. Next to Tyrese Maxey, he could be a sure-thing scorer in Philadelphia for many years to come.

With Joel Embiid undergoing another knee procedure and Paul George dealing with knee and adductor injuries, it was vital that Philadelphia hold onto their draft pick this year to have a young core they could turn to for years to come. Maxey, Jared McCain, and now the third overall pick represent this future for the Sixers.

If he is available in this spot, Bailey will be a no-brainer pick for the 76ers because of his long-term upside. However, should he go second overall and Harper falls to Philadelphia, expect the 76ers to entertain the idea of moving down in the draft.

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

What are the Charlotte Hornets going to do with the fourth pick? Once again, the Hornets missed out on landing the first pick in the NBA Draft, leading to more discussions about LaMelo Ball's long-term future.

Brandon Miller has proven to be a great scoring weapon next to Ball, and Mark Williams is a strong center if he can remain healthy. By adding VJ Edgecombe to the mix, the Hornets would suddenly have one of the most athletic young cores in the league.

Edgecombe proved that he could lead an offense in his one season at Baylor, and he projects to be a strong defender who can guard multiple positions in the NBA with his near 6-foot-8 wingspan. If Harper or Bailey fall their way, the Hornets would pounce on the opportunity to draft either Rutgers prospect. At the same time, Charlotte will be thrilled to welcome Edgecombe as a two-way swingman with a bright future.

5. Utah Jazz – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

It will be interesting to see where Kon Knueppel, Flagg's No. 2 teammate at Duke, ends up in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although he is not the best athlete, Knueppel proved to be one of the best scoring wings in the NCAA this season and shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range. This was not an instance of Duke being Flagg's team, as Knueppel made the future first-overall pick even more successful.

There really aren't any limitations to Knueppel's game, which makes him an intriguing option for a Utah Jazz team that needs everything. If they couldn't end up with Flagg, who owner Ryan Smith was dreaming of landing, then perhaps drafting his teammate makes the most sense here.

Some have discussed Jeremiah Fears being in the early running for Utah, but it wouldn't make sense to add another small guard and create a logjam in their backcourt with Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton. Then again, Clarkson and Sexton are expected to be widely available in trade talks leading up to the draft and into the offseason, should they remain on the roster.

Rival teams are expected to once again inquire about Lauri Markkanen, but his trade value has decreased significantly after signing an extension last summer. The massive haul Utah could have received for Markkanen last summer isn't expected to be available this time around.

6. Washington Wizards – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

Will Dawkins and the Washington Wizards have done a great job of assembling young, core pieces and mixing experienced veterans on their roster. Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton have all played huge roles in the development of the youngest team in the league during the 2024-25 season.

The future is definitely bright in Washington D.C., as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly represent the future. Now, the Wizards can add another dynamic offensive player to their roster in Tre Johnson.

No matter where Tre Johnson is on the court, he can knock down a shot at a high rate, and he proved to be one of the best pure shooters from the perimeter in the NCAA this season. While Flagg was the dream for Washington, Johnson is a solid player who would thrive next to Carrington and Coulibaly moving forward.

Expect to hear Derik Queen and Knueppel in the mix for this sixth overall pick as well.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

The New Orleans Pelicans have a big decision to make with the seventh pick, and this is really where the next phase of the NBA Draft begins outside of those top four or five guys on big boards. Injuries are a big problem for the Pelicans right now. Dejounte Murray suffered a torn Achilles, Herb Jones sustained a torn right rotator cuff, and Trey Murphy III had surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

These are significant injuries New Orleans will deal with entering the 2025-26 season, and there is no guarantee Zion Williamson will be healthy either, given his string of concerns. Multiple needs exist for this team that Joe Dumars inherited as the new EVP of Basketball Operations, but everything for the Pelicans starts with their backcourt.

With Murray's torn Achilles and CJ McCollum's future murky as well, Jeremiah Fears makes a ton of sense as a high-upside prospect who has the speed and playmaking abilities to be a lead guard in the NBA. He is still only 18 years old and isn't afraid of contact like most smaller guards. The Pelicans need players with an edge to them, and that is what they'd get with Fears.

This is also a spot where the Pelicans could look to secure another big man to play alongside Yves Missi. Dumars made it clear when he joined the team that addressing the team's frontcourt would be a priority in the offseason.

8. Brooklyn Nets – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

A lot of noise has been made about the Brooklyn Nets possibly getting lucky and landing the first pick in this year's draft and/or acquiring a star player in trade talks. While Antetokounmpo continues to be monitored by this organization and the rest of the league, it's much more likely that Sean Marks and his front office will continue accumulating assets with their sights set on 2026.

As the Nets continue to build for the future, trade rumors surrounding Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will grow larger. Claxton is much more likely to be moved this offseason, especially since he was high on the Los Angeles Lakers' list of trade targets before the 2025 trade deadline.

If Claxton is to be moved for future value, securing their center of the future will be key for the Nets in this spot with Knueppel, Fears, and Edgecombe being off the board. Between Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen, the Duke center is the one who fits the Nets' agenda the best given his upside as an elite defensive prospect.

Aside from his shot-blocking abilities, Maluach has shown flashes of his ability to be a high-percentage finisher around the rim in addition to extending his game outside the paint. Scouts have been watching this closely, as Maluach has the tools to improve his jump shot. In doing so, he would become a high-level two-way talent who could be a foundational building block for many years to come.

The Nets own this pick, along with picks Nos. 19, 26, and 27 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Expect to see Marks be busy on draft night moving up and down the board to get the prospects he wants.

9. Toronto Raptors – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors are always a question mark during the NBA Draft because they don't always take the best player available. The Raptors have perfected finding players who fit their system and can provide the most long-term value in a set role, which is why they ended up with Scottie Barnes in 2021 instead of Jalen Suggs, Josh Giddey, or Jonathan Kuminga.

After just trading for Brandon Ingram this season, it is time for the Raptors to reinforce their frontcourt. Since Maluach is off the board, Collin Murray-Boyles makes the most sense in this spot given his length, rebounding abilities, and scoring prowess on the interior. The South Carolina forward could be a small-ball center at times behind Jakob Poeltl, but he presents the most value as a “point forward.”

Murray-Boyles is a very underrated passer and playmaker, which makes him a suitable player in the Raptors' rotations next to Barnes. Toronto was one of the best defensive teams in the league during the second half of the season, and a player like Murray-Boyles makes them even tougher to score against given his length and athleticism.

10. Houston Rockets – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

After taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games in their first-round playoff series, the Houston Rockets have a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, by way of the Phoenix Suns, for the fifth straight year. What Houston decides to do in this spot is a major domino to fall, as the Rockets have been linked to both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

No matter what rumors are and aren't true about the Rockets and their pursuit of a star player, it was clear in the playoffs that this team needs another lead playmaker and guard next to Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet, whom the organization plans to retain in the summer.

Kasparas Jakucionis presents toughness, length, and the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates off the dribble. The Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard in 2024 as a shooter they are very high on, and now they could add another guard who presents a lot of upside as a defender and can become a perimeter threat down the road.

Houston enters the pre-draft process as the most intriguing team with a top-10 pick in this year's draft because they have proven to be serious threats in the Western Conference playoff picture.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – C Derik Queen – Maryland

When the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan last season, it signaled that Deandre Ayton isn't in their long-term plans. This offseason, Portland is expected to explore the trade market for Ayton, as well as veteran forward Jerami Grant. It is unknown whether the organization viewed starting point guard Anfernee Simons as a long-term building block entering the final year of his contract.

Nonetheless, the Blazers are in a position where they will need to go after the best available player in this position, and that's Derik Queen. Next to Clingan, Queen could help form a strong frontcourt duo because of his pick-and-roll play and ability to score in the lane. While there is still work to be done on his shooting form, his size and stature make him one of the top prospects in this draft.

Both Jakucionis and Egor Demin will likely be in play with this pick for the Trail Blazers as well.

12. Chicago Bulls – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

The Chicago Bulls need to continue adding high-IQ basketball players who can thrive in various offensive situations. Although they are expected to keep Josh Giddey on a new contract and have a decision to make about Coby White's future, Demin provides a lot of upside as a combo guard who can make those around him better with or without the ball in his hands.

Demin is a long guard who handled most of the primary ball-handling duties at BYU, but he just understands the game. He knows when the right time to attack the basket is and understands when to make the pass to an open teammate. Next to Giddey, Demin would find a lot of success in Chicago's fast-paced offensive tempo.

The Bulls will enter the offseason exploring trade possibilities for veteran center Nikola Vucevic, possibly signaling that adding depth in the frontcourt will be a goal of theirs at some point in the NBA Draft.

13. Atlanta Hawks – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Could we see the Atlanta Hawks take another guard in the NBA Draft? While possible, it's much more likely that the Hawks will look to make moves around Trae Young and Dyson Daniels, much like they did with the first pick last year when they selected Zaccharie Risacher. However, with a change of leadership in the front office, there is no telling where the Hawks go with this pick.

This team still needs a lot of help to become a threat in the Eastern Conference, which is why time will be devoted to the development of their youth. That is what makes Noa Essengue an intriguing prospect for Atlanta in this spot.

Essengue has flown up draft boards in recent months due to his increased 3-point usage and size as a stretch power forward. Despite being one of the youngest players in the draft class, Essengue possesses the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star. Next to Jalen Johnson, he could turn into a steal.

The Hawks will be busy this offseason attempting to assemble winning pieces around Trae Young, as this may be their last opportunity to capitalize on his value.

14. San Antonio Spurs – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

With their second lottery pick, the Spurs can go in a multitude of directions. Aside from all the trade rumors they are involved in, plenty of high-upside prospects remain in this spot for San Antonio to mold into a potential star. Several players make sense in this spot, but Carter Bryant has some of the most potential out of any player in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Bryant did not play much at Arizona during his freshman season, but his athleticism and 3-point volume stand out. He would be an instant source of transition production early on with the Spurs, and Bryant could develop into a reliable 3-point shooter from the wing.

It is very possible that the Spurs will look to trade down from this spot if they aren't sold on any one prospect. One team to keep an eye on in terms of potentially moving up is the Brooklyn Nets, who own back-to-back picks at 26th and 27th overall. Bryant would be an ideal fit in Brooklyn next to Cam Thomas.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

Many around the league are pointing to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as a clear spot where trades could occur. With 15 players under contract for next season and the Thunder coming off a 68-win season, Sam Presti won't want to shake up his roster too much. That is why Joan Beringer could make sense for OKC as a draft-and-stash type of prospect should they keep this pick.

Beringer has a lot of upside due to his high motor and defensive instincts at the center position. The 6-foot-11 big man only recently started playing basketball compared to many in the 2025 draft class, as he grew up playing soccer before growing too much. The Thunder could use another long-term building block in the frontcourt next to Chet Holmgren, and Beringer's length makes him the ideal fit.

After all, he fits the mold of high-potential, lengthy international prospects the Thunder have selected in the past, like Aleksej Pokusevski and Ousmane Dieng.

16. Orlando Magic – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

Two players who stick out in this spot for the Orlando Magic are Jase Richardson and Liam McNeeley due to the organization's need for shooting. Orlando shot just 31.8 percent from 3-point range during the regular season, ranking last in the NBA. This team also needs more guard depth behind Jalen Suggs, making Richardson the obvious choice if he falls out of the lottery.

Richardson shot 41.2 percent from distance as a freshman for Tom Izzo, and his versatility in the backcourt makes him an ideal fit next to an athletic, defensive-minded guard like Suggs. The best part about Richardson's fit in Orlando is that he would thrive off the ball and wouldn't take playmaking duties out of Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner's hands. This fit makes way too much sense to pass up on.

The Magic also own the No. 25 pick in this year's draft, opening up the possibility to move around and explore the market for proven guards. Anfernee Simons has been linked to Orlando for quite some time and is entering the final year of his contract in Portland.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

The Minnesota Timberwolves are always a wild card in the NBA Draft. The same can be said about Tim Connelly, their executive who will have the leading voice in their decision with the 17th overall selection. Liam McNeeley has the size to play on the wing in the NBA and could almost be a young Joe Ingles in a way for a Timberwolves team wanting to add wing depth.

He should be able to thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities, making him the ideal fit next to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. If McNeeley were to join Minnesota, one would imagine he'd hold a similar role to that of Donte DiVincenzo.

Minnesota has proven to be a real championship threat in the West. That is why grabbing a player who can contribute immediately makes the most sense in this spot. After trading up to grab Rob Dillingham last summer and not really utilizing him much during his rookie campaign, the Timberwolves can target a more NBA-ready player like McNeeley, who can contribute as a shooter right away.

18. Washington Wizards – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

Once again, the Wizards will be looking for the best available talent in this spot since they are focused on rebuilding with high-potential players. Whereas Tre Johnson provides scoring and shooting next to Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington, Asa Newell could be a key piece next to Alex Sarr to form the Wizards' frontcourt of the future.

Newell is an elite athlete who plays well above the rim and is always lurking as a lob threat. He drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter in his one season at Georgia. While still raw as a perimeter player, there is potential for Newell to develop a jump shot like Sarr. These two would work hand-in-hand with one another and provide a lot of length to Washington's frontcourt.

Do not be shocked if Will Dawkins and the Wizards look to move out of this spot. After all, Dawkins comes from the Sam Presti front-office tree and knows a thing or two about leveraging current draft picks for future assets.

19. Brooklyn Nets – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

No matter who the Nets select with their first pick in the lottery, this team will be looking to add backcourt depth in multiple spots throughout the NBA Draft. Nolan Traore has been linked to Brooklyn for months, and his fit makes a lot of sense given his speed and craftiness with the ball as a lead guard.

Once thought to be a top-10 prospect in this draft class, Traore has fallen slightly on some big boards due to his underwhelming offensive numbers. However, there is no doubt that he can handle the pressure of helping lead a backcourt in the NBA, and he is still only 18 years old. Traore has the athletic intangibles to fit in nicely next to Cam Thomas.

Should the Nets go after a guard or wing with their first pick, this spot at 19th overall would likely be utilized for a long-term frontcourt piece.

20. Miami Heat – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

There is no doubt that Nique Clifford is the best all-around player in the 2025 NBA Draft who can play right away from the first moment he steps foot in his new team's facility. Clifford can defend, shoot, create opportunities for others, and has the perfect leadership qualities to be a factor immediately as a rookie.

We have seen these types of players thrive in the Miami Heat's system in recent years, and Clifford would be yet another successful, experienced prospect to find success with Erik Spoelstra. Although some prospects with more explosiveness and long-term potential are available in this spot, Clifford is this draft's Jalen Williams and/or Brandin Podziemski.

The Heat need guys who can play many different positions and thrive off stars like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Clifford can do this while making those two All-Stars better. There are quite a few teams in the 10-20 range of this year's draft that have known interest in Clifford.

21. Utah Jazz – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

This draft is all about adding talent in every position for the Jazz. After previously adding Knueppel on the wing, Danny Wolf could provide immediate upside as a near 7-footer who can be a lead ball handler for his team. That makes Wolf such a unique prospect, as he's a guard trapped in a big man's body.

Many teams are registering early interest in Wolf, which is why he may not fall into the 20s for the Jazz to consider. Nonetheless, Wolf still has room for growth and is not a complete project yet, which gives him value as a 21-year-old in the draft. Outside of Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the Jazz don't have much frontcourt depth. Wolf would provide immediate upside on both sides of the ball.

22. Atlanta Hawks – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

It is clear that the Hawks need to add scoring next to Young to find success. While Daniels and Johnson provide a strong foundation for the future, a player like Will Riley can bring the perimeter scoring and secondary shot creation Atlanta has lacked.

Riley showed flashes of his overall offensive repertoire in one year at Illinois, and he proved to find success playing off a lead guard since Jakucionis was running the show for the Illini. This proves he has the ability to play off someone like Young in Atlanta.

Atlanta has a ton of possibilities in this spot. With Clint Capela being a free agent, it is a strong possibility that the Hawks will target frontcourt depth with both of their first-round picks. Atlanta remains a mystery because of the uncertainty in their front office.

23. Indiana Pacers – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

The Indiana Pacers have not paid luxury taxes since 2005, and the plan is to remain under that threshold during the 2025-26 season. Since the Pacers want to retain free agent Myles Turner this offseason, there are moves to be made in Indiana, making this 23rd pick on the table in trade discussions around the league.

With the Eastern Conference wide open and Indiana making deep playoff runs each of the last two seasons, it makes sense for them to continue targeting win-now players. Rasheer Fleming put together an impressive junior season at Saint Joseph's, averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. What makes him such a unique talent is his 7-foot-5 wingspan and defensive intangibles.

If the Pacers look to move talent and free up some money in the offseason, Obi Toppin is a player who will likely hit the trade block. As a result, Indiana needs a new stretch forward with the athletic abilities to potentially replace Toppin. Flemming can play well above the rim and still has upside as an all-around defensive weapon.

Teams around the league continue to monitor Andrew Nembhard, who the Pacers have repeatedly turned down in trade conversations.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

This is another draft pick that the Thunder will be looking to leverage. If Oklahoma City does want to add a player in the first round, it's very likely that they'll look to package this pick with No. 15 to move up into the lottery. The Blazers and Bulls appear to be teams that would be interested in possibly acquiring two first-round picks to move out of either the 11th or 12th picks, respectively.

Drake Powell possesses a lot of potential as a two-way wing with a smooth-looking 3-point shot. The Thunder tend to target versatile players who can defend and have the athleticism to run in transition. Powell is this type of player, and he still has a lot of room for growth. Since Oklahoma City has its roster filled out, this would be a pick for future value.

It is hard to imagine that the Thunder will utilize both of their first-round selections in this year's draft.

25. Orlando Magic – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

Remember how we said the Magic need a point guard? Even with drafting Jase Richardson, utilizing their 25th pick to take Walter Clayton Jr., if he is available, would be one of the best picks made in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Clayton is a winner, leading the Florida Gators to their first championship since 2007. Between his 3-point shooting and all-around ability to attack opposing defenses, Clayton stands out as one of the best lead guards in this draft despite his small stature and being a finished product at 22 years old.

The Magic are ready to make moves in the East right now with Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs. This team has plenty of defensive factors, which is why they must focus on adding offensive talent in this draft. A duo of Richardson and Clayton presents the Magic with exactly what they have needed on offense.

26. Brooklyn Nets – SG Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga AC)

Hugo Gonzalez possesses the potential to be a two-way factor in time. While he has not had the most productive season with Real Madrid, he is a lengthy shooting guard who tends to find open space on offense as a cutter off the ball. On defense, he can draw the assignment of multiple positions and find success because of his lateral movement and understanding of where to be on the court.

The Nets have back-to-back picks in this spot, meaning at least one would surely be a draft-and-stash option for them should they hold onto both selections. Gonzalez is an upside pick for the future in this spot.

27. Brooklyn Nets – PG/SG Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

It is never a bad idea to have a plethora of experienced guard depth, and the Nets could build a strong-looking backcourt of the future with both Traore and Ben Saraf. Unlike Traore, who has a quick first step and looks to attack downhill, Saraf has a strong understanding of how to operate an offense at any speed. He plays at his tempo and is a smart decision-maker with the ball in his hands.

At 6-foot-6 and possessing the ability to play with or without the ball, Saraf could fit alongside Thomas, Traore, or whoever else exists in Brooklyn's backcourt. If there is one area the Nets need to improve, it's their guard depth. Saraf presents them with playmaking and poise as a potential lead guard of the future.

28. Boston Celtics – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

Jayson Tatum's injury is a major concern for the Boston Celtics. However, it's hard to imagine that will factor into their decision on what to do with the 28th pick in this year's draft since this is a spot where Brad Stevens will continue to fill needs on his roster for the future.

With Kristaps Porzingis' long-term future uncertain, Boston targeting a player like Ryan Kalkbrenner, who they got a good look at during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine last year, fits an obvious long-term need. Kalkbrenner measured in at 7-foot-1 barefoot with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a 9-foot-4 standing reach at this year's draft combine. He can alter shots on defense and be a primary rebounder in Boston.

More importantly, he was teammates with Baylor Scheierman at Creighton, and the Celtics envision their 2024 first-round pick taking a step into a bigger role during the 2025-26 season. These two already have a strong relationship, and internal success has been the backbone of the Celtics' championship DNA through the years.

If they want a proven, experienced player to contribute right now, Kalkbrenner should be Steven's guy at the end of the first round.

29. Phoenix Suns – PF Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB

The Phoenix Suns desperately need to fill out their bench with versatile athletes who can fill different roles. Aside from needing more scoring help, the Suns really need to address the mess they've made of their frontcourt since trading away Deandre Ayton. Yaxel Lendeborg can rebound with the best of players, and he is a very versatile defender with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan.

Lendeborg can also step out on the perimeter in pick-and-pop situations to knock down 3-point shots at a high rate. The Suns could really use a stretch big man like this, as it would open up their offense tremendously.

However, the future of this pick and the Suns is contingent on what happens with Kevin Durant. Assuming Durant stays, Phoenix must address their frontcourt. If he leaves, then filling out their roster with athletic, versatile wings makes the most sense.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden will both be back for the Los Angeles Clippers next season following their disappointing first-round playoff exit. The Clippers forged their identity on defense this season, and they can expand their overall defensive depth with Noah Penda from France.

Penda thrives off the ball as a defender because of his length and instincts to disrupt passing lanes. Aside from his connection to Nic Batum, who the Clippers will look to bring back in free agency, the French forward would fit in with LA because of his poise and calmness. While there is still work to be done offensively, Penda checks off all the boxes to become a well-rounded, sustainable wing in the NBA for years to come.

Not only is this a safe pick for the Clippers, but it's also one where they can spend time molding Penda and having him learn from Leonard, as the two have very similar builds.

2025 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Picks No. 31-59 (Second Round)

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

Thomas Sorber is a center prospect teams are fascinated by because of his 7-foot-6 wingspan. Although he suffered a season-ending left foot injury halfway through his freshman campaign, Sorber projects to be a potential first-round pick with a ton of upside as an offensive rebounder and center who can control the paint. The Timberwolves will be getting value with the first pick of the second round based on which prospects fall their way.

32. Boston Celtics – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

The Celtics found success through the draft in recent years by going after established, older players like Payton Pritchard and Scheierman. Kam Jones could be the latest to follow this pattern, as the 23-year-old guard was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year. As Marquette's lead playmaker, Jones displayed his natural scoring abilities while also opening the floor for others.

If the Celtics move on from Jrue Holiday, minutes will open in the backcourt. Jones brings experience and immediate scoring production with him into the NBA.

33. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

The Hornets will be seeking versatile wings in this year's draft who can aid the team defensively. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a perimeter shooter, Thiero will end up as one of the steals from the 2025 NBA Draft.

34. Charlotte Hornets – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

Back-to-back second-round picks allow the Hornets to be greedy and draft for need. Maxime Raynaud is a very underrated center prospect who can hit 3-point shots and dive to the rim in pick-and-roll sets. He is also a much better passer and facilitator than many tend to realize. Scoring is what we can expect to see from Raynaud as a secondary big man entering the NBA, making him an ideal target for a team in need of center production like the Hornets.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

Koby Brea is one of the best pure shooters in the 2025 NBA Draft. Whether they end up with Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, or VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers will be looking for ways to surround Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey with more shooting threats. Brea shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range this past year at Kentucky and will impress many at the NBA Draft Combine with his shooting skills.

36. Brooklyn Nets – PG/SG Labaron Philon – Alabama

Another Nets pick means another look at a talented guard with plenty of room for growth. Labaron Philon will draw some attention near the end of the first round, but he still has a lot of maturing to do as a lead ball handler and scorer as an undersized guard. Even so, he has a high motor and proved to be a hot-streak scorer at Alabama. He could wind up following in Cam Thomas' footsteps as an electric perimeter scoring option in Brooklyn.

37. Detroit Pistons – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

Strength and toughness make Johni Broome a projected early second-round pick in the NBA Draft. The Detroit Pistons lacked size on the interior in the playoffs with Isaiah Stewart being injured, making Broome an obvious choice in this spot. Broome is a strong rebounder and scorer in the paint who would take a lot of pressure off the Pistons' bigs in the second unit. He should be able to contribute right away as a rookie.

38. San Antonio Spurs – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40 percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table. This is an ideal Spurs pick in the second round.

39. Toronto Raptors – PG Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn

Tahaad Pettiford will draw first-round attention after displaying his skills in front of scouts and executives. There is no doubt that he is one of the most competitive players in this draft class, but do his emotions get the best of him, causing him to catch fire and burn out on the court? Pettiford is not afraid of big moments and can be an electric scorer.

Going to a system where he can learn from Immanuel Quickley and Barnes on the Raptors would be an ideal situation for the 19-year-old guard to improve his overall game. Too much potential exists for him to fall further than this spot.

40. Washington Wizards – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

The Wizards are drafting for the future and searching for long-term upside. Dink Pate showed flashes of his two-way potential in the G League, and he is comfortable with the ball in his hands on the wing. With a ton of potential and room for growth, Pate makes sense as a project the Wizards would be willing to take on in the second round since they have time to devote to his development.

41. Golden State Warriors – SG Cedric Coward – Washington State

Keep a close eye on Cedric Coward, as he will fly up draft boards after getting in front of scouts and NBA personnel at the combine. Coward could ultimately end up as a first-round pick given his 3-and-D play as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. The only reason Coward isn't ranked higher on many big boards is due to his season being cut short as a result of a shoulder injury.

The Golden State Warriors always search for immediate value in the second round of the NBA Draft, and Coward's talents would be too much to pass up on here. Coward can play with or without the ball in his hands, and he has shown flashes of being an excellent catch-and-shoot option. Look for the Warriors to add a guard in this draft, as they clearly need some secondary production and playmaking behind Stephen Curry.

42. Sacramento Kings – PG Tyrese Proctor – Duke

The Sacramento Kings are looking to add point-guard depth this offseason. Tyrese Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense. Proctor is a combo guard who really improved as a 3-point shooter this season and can handle any pressure thrown his way. He is also a very underrated defender who can hold his own against point guards and shooting guards.

Between his shot-making abilities and his high basketball IQ, there is a lot to like about Proctor's potential fit with the Kings.

43. Utah Jazz – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

After going for long-term potential in the first round of this draft, the Jazz can focus on getting an experienced player who brings defensive toughness and versatility in the backcourt. Chaz Lanier is a strong-willed defender who can hit 3-point shots at a high rate. Lanier is one of the more NBA-ready prospects in the draft that can contribute right away in Utah.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – PG/SG Neoklis Avdales – Greece (Peristeri Athens B.C. – HEBA A1)

Many are sleeping on Neoklis Avdales, a 6-foot-7 combo guard from Greece. Avdales can really play any position given his length and ball-handling skills, plus he's only 19 years old. With a strong understanding of attacking open gaps on offense and making the right decisions, he presents a lot of long-term upside as a potential skilled wing in the NBA. This would be a high-potential draft-and-stash play for the Thunder.

45. Chicago Bulls – C Alex Condon – Florida

Look for the Bulls to address their frontcourt in this draft with Nikola Vucevic's future facing uncertainty. As a result, Alex Condon in the second round would be a great choice for the Bulls. Condon can guard multiple positions given his quick footwork, and he's a very underrated passer. As he works on his perimeter jumper, he will become more confident and knock down shots at a higher rate. There is a lot to like about Condon's potential as a pick-and-roll big man.

46. Orlando Magic – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Rocco Zikarsky is rising on draft boards and being discussed a lot more due to his near 7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Magic need more size on the interior moving forward, making Zikarsky a good value play here.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – PG Boogie Fland – Arkansas

Damian Lillard's Achilles injury leaves minutes to be had in the Bucks' backcourt. Assuming the Bucks hold onto Giannis and don't trade him, Jon Horst and his front office will be looking to make plenty of moves to surround their superstar with win-now talents. Although Boogie Fland isn't close to being a complete product, he would bring an immediate source of energy scoring to a Bucks team that doesn't have much going for them in the backcourt.

Fland could step up immediately with Lillard out and be a transition scorer for the Bucks due to his athleticism. As crafty and quick as he can be with the ball, Fland must improve as a 3-point shooting threat to truly be worth it at the next level. Out of all the players available here, the Arkansas guard presents the most value to a team like Milwaukee.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Miles Byrd – San Diego State

The Memphis Grizzlies are always looking for hard-nosed wings. Miles Byrd is a really strong defender who can get steals, push the pace in transition, and also block shots as a help-side defender. Like Jaylen Wells, he can impact the game in more ways than simply having the ball in his hands on offense, making him another intriguing Swiss Army knife-type of player in Memphis.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

Alex Toohey can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. He makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor. The Cleveland Cavaliers are always looking for talented wings, and Toohey would provide immediate depth as a do-it-all prospect.

50. New York Knicks – SG Sion James – Duke

Expect to see the Knicks shop this pick in the second round unless there is someone who catches their eye. Sion James could be that type of player given his defensive versatility and 3-point shooting. The Duke product is a lot stronger than many would think given his 6-foot-6 stature, and he would be a key bench talent that Tom Thibodeau could turn to with Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby out of the game.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – PG Mark Sears – Alabama

Kris Dunn did a great job behind James Harden this season, but the Clippers need another guard who can help lead their offense. Mark Sears, who many have compared to Jalen Brunson since last year, plays with the same methodical pace and crafty feel as Harden in the sense that he can slow things down. He may be undersized and small compared to other guard prospects, but you know what you're getting with Sears.

The Clippers want win-now players who can help them compete in the West. Sears can be a lead guard coming off the bench and help settle things down in LA during the non-Harden minutes.

52. Phoenix Suns – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Energy, speed, and athleticism are what Alijah Martin brings to the table coming off a championship with Florida. The Suns need players with a winning mentality who are willing to give it their all every possession. That describes Martin perfectly, as he is always looking to attack on offense. Martin would be a key scoring weapon on Phoenix's bench.

53. Utah Jazz – PF Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB)

Michael Ruzic is a very raw international prospect in this year's draft who projects to be a 3-point shooter a team can mold for the future. Whether or not he is ready for the NBA is the big question surrounding Ruzic, as he is only 18 years old and still needs more experience under his belt before going up against stars in the Western Conference. The Jazz have time to spend on fine-tuning Ruzic's craft and making him the type of wing they need.

54. Indiana Pacers – PG Milos Uzan – Houston

At Houston, Milos Uzan proved he could play on or off the ball next to LJ Cryer, and his shooting stroke looked smooth. Although he had a costly turnover in the National Championship game against Florida, Uzan doesn't turn the ball over much because he's a high-IQ player. The Pacers always get the most out of smart combo guards, and Uzan would provide immediate depth behind Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – SF Darrion Williams – Texas Tech

If Darrion Williams doesn't get a first-round guarantee at the NBA Draft Combine, he will likely return to college, where he is set to transfer to Kansas. Williams is a physical forward who can bring the ball up the floor on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. His offensive versatility makes him an obvious target for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's hard to imagine he will remain in the 2025 NBA Draft.

56. Memphis Grizzlies – PF/C Nate Bittle – Oregon

Nate Bittle can block shots, he can be a pick-and-pop shooter, and his footwork makes him a real NBA prospect. However, Bittle still has work to do in terms of making the right decision with the ball in his hands. After drafting Zach Edey last year, the Grizzlies can expand their frontcourt depth with another 7-footer by drafting Bittle.

57. Orlando Magic – PF Eric Dixon – Villanova

Eric Dixon is a scorer. The Villanova forward led the nation in scoring at 23.3 points per game this season, and he increased his 3-point percentage by 6.1 percentage points compared to the 2023-24 season. Dixon brings an overall complete offensive game with him to the NBA, making him a nice fit with a team like the Magic, who need a stretch forward that can knock down shots from anywhere.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – C Mohamed Faye – Senegal (Pallacanestro Reggiana – LB)

Mohamed Faye is a rim-runner and shot-blocker who still needs to develop his footwork to be a fact in the NBA. Outside of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't have much frontcourt depth. The center from Senegal would be a stash option for Cleveland that presents a lot of upside as a big man who can rack up multiple blocks per game in the future.

59. Houston Rockets – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

At Michigan, Vlad Goldin showed his potential as a stretch big man who could knock down shots from the perimeter compared to only being one who posts up in the low block. Goldin moves his feet well for a 7-foot center, and he is very efficient when he gets a touch in the paint. He is also strong at getting the ball near the free-throw line and looking to make a play on offense.

The Rockets could use some extra depth behind Alperen Sengun in their depth chart, and Goldin brings both size and some playmaking skills with him that are comparable to Sengun.