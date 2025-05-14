Ace Bailey is considered one of the top prospects entering the 2025 NBA Draft in what is being called a deep class. With the draft around the corner, the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star compared himself to some notable NBA stars.

During a press conference, the 18-year-old guard/forward was asked about his comparisons. Bailey confidently named Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Paul George as his player comps, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and USA Today.

“Big 3. KD (Kevin Durant), Paul George, and Jayson Tatum, “said Ace Bailey. “George and Tatum their creation for them to get their shot off is unbelievable. I see myself doing the same thing. KD in the mid post with one, two dribbles, or less is straight buckets.”

Those are quite the comparisons, considering each of those three is a superstar-caliber player in the league. Durant is viewed as one of the best pure scorers in NBA history, while George is seen as one of the best two-way players in decades. Additionally, Tatum is one of the best all-around players in the NBA, and still has room to grow.

Bailey played one season at Rutgers and proved to be a scoring machine for the Scarlet Knights. He ended his one-year stint with the program, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while owning a 46.0% completion percentage and was 34.6% from beyond the arc. Many have compared Ace Bailey to Durant, largely due to his size (6-foot-10) and ability to score so fluidly.

The former Rutgers star is considered to be the consensus No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft behind former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. However, drafts never go as expected. Other names to consider are point guard Dylan Harper, who was Ace Bailey's college teammate, and Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.

The NBA Draft is set to begin on June 25. Ace Bailey is projected to be taken within the first three picks of the draft. If he ends up having a career anywhere close to Kevin Durant, Paul George, or Jayson Tatum, then he'll surely be a star in the league.