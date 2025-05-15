The New York Giants made some aggressive moves this offseason. New York added a superstar in Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants also made waves by trading up into the first round to grab QB Jaxson Dart. It is clear that Giant GM Joe Schoen does not want the structure of the NFL draft to change.

Schoen appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Thursday. Schoen took a strong stance against the concept of the NFL switching to a lottery system for the draft.

“I would not, I would not be in favor of that,” Schoen declared. “Specifically for the NFL and typically if you’re picking up there, what’s the most important position for a franchise? So if you’re in that position you probably earned the right to get one of those players that can turn the luck around for the franchise for potentially 15 to 20 years. So that’s why I'd be in favor of that.”

Schoen is smart to point to the quarterback position as a huge difference between the NFL and NBA. The position is simply too important to be left up to chance, especially for the league's worst teams.

Adams asked Schoen about this idea because it has been all over the news for the past few days.

The NBA draft lottery awarded the Dallas Mavericks the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This was shocking because the Mavericks only had a 1.8% chance to win the pick.

Naturally, this caused many around the NFL to speculate about whether a draft lottery would be a good addition to the league.

Many NFL experts are against a change to a lottery system.

Schoen is not very familiar with the NBA, but he does have an appreciation for how well the lottery worked out for the Mavericks and GM Nico Harrison.

“I don’t know enough about the NBA or followed it enough, but I thought that was pretty intriguing when they showed up the percentage chance that Dallas would get that first pick,” Schoen noted. “I put myself in that GM seat after what happened with the trade and everything else. I’m like boy that worked out well for him, couldn’t have worked out any better.”

The Mavericks infamously traded away superstar Luka Doncic back in February. That trade sent shockwaves around the NBA and had Mavericks fans enraged at Harrison.

It is safe to say that landing Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick is the best case scenario for Dallas.

Schoen may appreciate the significance of this event, but it has not changed his mind about an NFL draft lottery system.