Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were beyond stoked for the New York Knicks pulling out a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

The video of the two BFFs went viral as they jumped up and down at courtside after the game ended. In the video, you can hear Jenner telling Woods, “We're wearing the same outfit every time!” Jenner's boyfriend, Timotheé Chalamet, is seen walking through the clip in excitement for the Knicks' win as he wears both a Knicks hat and shirt. Woods was at the game in support of her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays for the Knicks. Jenner's older sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance to cheer on the Knicks.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Timothée Chalamet after the Knicks' win 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qf2ZJx1Y4K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship

Jenner and Woods have been best friends since they were little kids, but in 2019, the friendship had a very public rift. Woods was accused of having an affair with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Despite them not being seen out in public together throughout the years Jenner admitted that they kept in touch.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Jenner told Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine back in 2023.

She did admit that the space was good for them and how they needed to craft their own identities outside of one another.

“To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that. I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip,” she said.

“It was needed distance,” she continued. “I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”

Thompson, who now has two children with Kardashian and are no longer in a relationship together, apologized to Jenner on the family's Hulu show The Kardashians.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during season four of the series. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, adding that she and Woods are still cool, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”

The Knicks are set to face the Celtics on Thursday (May 14) in Boston for Game 5 of the series.