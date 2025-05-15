The PGA Championship is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing with Rory McIlroy, No. 2, and Xander Schauffele, No. 3, in the first two rounds. After decent starts on the tenth hole, that group reached the par-four 16th hole. All three made double bogey on the hole, including Scheffler. He spoke with Marty Smith of ESPN about the bizarre hole and keeping the honor on the tee after a six.

Even the world's best players have bad holes. Scottie Scheffler keeps a positive mindset after rolling in a putt to save double at 16. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CBY2ettfhv — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 15, 2025

“Yeah, that was an interesting one. Xander and I both hit it there in the fairway, and I actually did not know what happened to Rory there on the side. We found out, walking off, that he had made double. But Xander and I both had mud balls. It's tough to control coming down that hill. Both of us caught a bad break there and hit it in the water. We actually had to make some putts for double, so I didn't feel too terrible making a six, seven-footer for double. It's pretty rare playing with the top three players in the world, and double keeps the honors.

Scheffler did tee off first on the 17th hole, reserved for the player who made the best score on the previous hole, because of his eagle on 15. He made a par on the 17th, getting back on track.

When his first round wrapped up, Scheffler posted a two-under 69. It was the best round of his group, as McIlroy shot 74 and Schauffele shot a 72. Both of those players have won the PGA Championship, but Scheffler has not. Both of his major championships have come at The Masters, in 2022 and 2024.

This should be setting up well for Scottie Scheffler to win his third major, but he needed a better Thursday. He will be pushing for birdies the rest of the week to try and win the trophy.