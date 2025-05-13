Who will be drafting Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft? This is the question scouts, executives, and NBA fans have been wondering for quite some time. That answer has finally been given, as the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery delivered the first overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks.

After we saw the Atlanta Hawks claim the first pick in last year's draft despite having just a 3% chance to do so, more history was made with the Mavericks, who owned just a 1.8% chance of landing the first pick, pulled off an improbable NBA Draft Lottery win. Just three months after trading Luka Doncic, Dallas can now add Flagg as his long-term replacement.

Nico Harrison has been under so much heat in Dallas. Some have tried to run him out of town. Now, he gets to play the role of savior by delivering Flagg as the new face of the franchise next to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Other than the Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers ultimately ended the night with big smiles on their faces because they each jumped into the top three.

Already having Victor Wembanyam, De'Aaron Fox, and 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, the Spurs have a clear path to adding yet another high-level prospect to their roster. In Philadelphia, the stage is set for an elite, young player to join Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid in the Sixers' search for a championship.

Unfortunately for the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, they will not have the opportunity to bring in Flagg as the new face of their franchise. Instead, the three worst teams in the league this season now have big decisions to make with other high-potential prospects right behind Flagg on ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0.

Now that the order is officially set for the 2025 NBA Draft, a better picture has been painted as to what we should expect to see come time for the draft on June 25 in Barclays Center. More importantly, it is clear to see who the biggest winners and losers are based on how the lottery played out.

Winner: Dallas Mavericks

You cannot script this any better.

Nico Harrison was public enemy No. 1 in Dallas for the last three months after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though many Mavs fans will never forgive him, the negative attention and energy surrounding Dallas is finally gone with Cooper Flagg arriving.

The Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick. Nobody could have predicted this with Dallas projected to pick 11th in this year's draft, and yet here we are discussing the championship potential of the Flagg-Irving-Davis trio when at full strength.

What a surreal moment for the city of Dallas, which also just saw Paige Bueckers drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

Flagg immediately puts the Mavericks back in the championship equation, and he will be the answer this organization needs next to AD with Kyrie rehabbing from his ACL injury.

VERDICT: Winners → Cooper Flagg is exactly who this franchise needs to move on from Luka Doncic

Loser: Utah Jazz

For years, the Utah Jazz have been hoping things would go their way in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Since the days of Karl Malone and John Stockton, the Jazz have had a hard time getting over the hump in the Western Conference. Although there were some great years with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and others in Salt Lake City, this organization has struggled to remain relevant.

Not only did the Jazz, who owned the worst record in the NBA this season, fail to receive the first pick, but they fell out of the top four altogether. Utah won't pick until fifth overall, meaning they will likely miss out on Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe.

This was the worst possible outcome for the Jazz in the NBA Draft Lottery, and now major questions surround Lauri Markkanen's future after he just signed an extension last summer.

Where Utah goes from here is unknown. There is no clear direction the organization is moving, and there likely won't be an opportunity to draft a franchise-altering talent with the fifth pick.

Could the Jazz potentially look to package some future draft picks and move up in June? While possible, Utah is in a bad position entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

VERDICT: Losers → Cooper Flagg is exactly who this franchise needed…

Losers: Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

Misery is the best word that can be used to describe both the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets regarding the NBA Draft Lottery over the years.

The Wizards last owned the first pick in 2010 when they selected John Wall, but this is a franchise that has finished the regular season with a losing record in 12 of the last 17 seasons. Despite finishing with the worst record in the East, Washington couldn't get the top pick.

Although their future looks bright, this is a significant miss for the Wizards, who could have escalated their rebuilding process with a generational talent. Instead, they will pick sixth overall.

Over in Charlotte, disappointment is always expected in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Hornets received the second pick in 1992, missing out on drafting Shaquille O'Neal first overall. They then missed out on Anthony Davis in 2012, followed by Victor Wembanyama in 2023. Add Flagg to the list of top picks that Charlotte couldn't have because the ping-pong balls didn't go their way.

Now, the questions in Charlotte about LaMelo Ball's long-term future grow louder, as the Hornets don't seem to have a clear direction other than to go through a rebuild, which has been happening for what seems like two decades.

At this point, nobody should be shocked that the Hornets continue to miss out on grabbing the top spot in the NBA Draft Lottery, as Larry Johnson in 1991 remains the only time the franchise has drafted in that position. Charlotte now owns the fourth pick after being tied with the Jazz and Wizards for the best odds at receiving the first-overall pick.

VERDICT: Losers → Another year, another missed lottery opportunity for CHA and WAS

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers

This was a disastrous season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for this team regarding injuries. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie Jared McCain all missed massive chunks of the season due to different ailments.

As the calendar flips and another year passes with disappointment in Philadelphia, so many questions are being asked about Embiid's long-term future after yet another knee procedure. He is not getting any younger, and with George being 35 years old, the 76ers may be nearing the end of their window to contend in the East with their core as is.

That is why securing their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is so important, as this selection would have gone to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it fell outside the top six. In a draft class featuring several high-potential prospects at the very top, the 76ers needed to keep their pick this year so they could keep building a young core spearheaded by Maxey and McCain.

To make things even better for Daryl Morey and his staff, the Sixers grabbed the third-overall pick via the NBA Draft Lottery. Plenty of high-level talents exist at the top of the draft board, giving the 76ers options to add a potential future All-Star with guys like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe behind Flagg in the draft.

The future is very uncertain in Philadelphia. There is hope that Embiid can come back from his knee injuries and play at an MVP level. But now that he is 31 years old and deteriorating physically, those tough conversations about his future in the league will need to be had by Morey and the 76ers.

At least a plan is in progress with some young talents should Embiid's time in Philly come to an end earlier than many anticipated.

VERDICT: Winners → Getting the opportunity to draft a Top-3 talent gives the 76ers hope for the future

Winner: San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama first overall in 2023. Last year, the Spurs added Stephon Castle with the fourth pick. This year, San Antonio gets the second overall pick.

However, whether or not the Spurs utilize this pick for another potential Rookie of the Year candidate is the big question that will be answered over the summer, especially with trade rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Could the Spurs potentially go all-in for Giannis if he wants out of Milwaukee?

Whether the Spurs include this second pick or Castle in trade talks, there is no doubt that they now own the best potential package for a superstar like Antetokounmpo on the open market.

If you ask me, now is the time for the Spurs to strike. Wembanyama is too go to waste time developing players with, and San Antonio already made a big move a few months ago by adding De'Aaron Fox. A decision to add Giannis would instantly make the Spurs championship contenders in the West, especially if they don't have to give up Castle and this second pick together.

Losing Castle would hurt, but he could easily be replaced with Dylan Harper, the best guard prospect in this year's draft class.

This is yet another major win for the Spurs as an organization in the NBA Draft Lottery.

VERDICT: Winner → Go get Giannis!