Magic Johnson shouts out Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The NBA world is still buzzing after a bonkers Monday night that saw two of the league's best big men reach incredible scoring feats. Count Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson among the many who have been left astonished by the performances of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 70 and 62 points, respectively, in different games.

“Joel Embiid led his team to victory last night against the Spurs while breaking records in the process! Not only is it amazing that he scored 70 points, I'm blown away that he shot 58% from the field!” Johnson said via X. “With his team tied for the 2nd best record in the East, he's once again the leading candidate for this year's league MVP.”

Embiid was in an extremely rare type of zone when he scored all those points in a 133-123 win at home against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. When he wasn't draining buckets from the field, he was adding to his total from the foul line, as he went 24-for-41 from the floor and 21-for-23 from the free-throw line.

Unlike Joel Embiid, Towns had his scoring outburst go to waste in a loss, with the Charlotte Hornets getting the best of the Timberwolves, 128-125. Nevertheless, Johnson gave a special shoutout to the hot-shooting center.

“I typically don’t like to talk about teams that lose but I have to send some love to the Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony Towns for scoring 62 points, 30 of which were from the 3-point line!”

Johnson used to play in an era when big men rarely got out into the perimeter for points, but times have changed and the game of basketball has evolved so much to the point that hulking centers like Embiid and Towns are also considered floor-stretchers with their ability to shoot further away from the basket.

It is also great to hear Johnson being appreciative of the shooting skills of the current versions of NBA centers. It is safe to say that he would have loved to play in this era of pace and space.