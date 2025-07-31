The San Diego Padres are making late-summer headlines, reportedly engaged in serious trade talks to acquire Athletics closer Mason Miller as the MLB trade deadline nears. With San Diego locked in a fierce National League West race, the bullpen could soon receive a major boost.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to break the news early Thursday morning.

“Padres are working on a possible Mason Miller trade. Not done yet, but they are talking.”

Heyman later followed up with another post, offering more context as trade chatter escalated.

“Miller didn’t close in a closing situation tonight. Trade very possible, but nothing finalized.”

The 26-year-old Miller has quickly developed into one of the most electric arms in baseball. His 101-mph fastball and high strikeout rate make him a natural fit in a Padres bullpen that ranks among the league’s best but has leaned heavily on Robert Suarez and a thin setup crew. With a 3.76 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and 20 saves in 38 appearances this season, Miller brings both control and upside.

Meanwhile, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Miller was “unavailable” for non-injury reasons—another strong signal that negotiations are real.

Miller is under team control through 2029 and set to earn just $765,000 next season, making him a cost-effective fit for Padres general manager A.J. Preller. The affordability aligns perfectly with San Diego’s push for immediate upgrades without sacrificing long-term payroll flexibility.

With a 60-49 record, the club sits just three games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. Their dominance at home (34–18) is offset by road struggles (26–31), increasing the urgency to solidify late-inning situations for potential postseason play.

Whether the Miller trade materializes or not, the move signals that the Padres bullpen isn’t being left to chance. Preller wants to give his team its best shot at a division crown—something San Diego hasn’t claimed since 2006. And if Miller does arrive, it could shift the power balance in the National League West.