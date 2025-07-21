The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to put together a nice bounce-back campaign after laboring through the 2024-25 campaign, but this team cannot seem to shake its injury woes. Their latest injury issue popped up last week when it was announced that Paul George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, with the news being a surprise to many folks, including NBA insider Marc Stein.

George played in just 41 games last season due to groin, finger, and knee injuries, but there was no sign that he was set to undergo surgery on his knee this offseason. In fact, Stein revealed that he saw George several times in Las Vegas while watching Summer League action, with there being no indication that a surgery was right around the corner for him.

“How surprising was the news Paul George abruptly needed arthroscopic surgery on his left knee? I saw him on multiple occasions during my recent summer league trip to Sin City before the Sixers announced Monday that George underwent the procedure in New York,” Stein wrote in his latest column.

Will Paul George be ready for the start of the 76ers' 2025-26 season?

Another surgery may upset 76ers fans, but there's no reason to panic just yet. George's status will be reassessed in September, so even if he's not where he needs to be then, he will still have time to get ready for the start of the season. Of course, the team and their fans would rather he be healthy, but this procedure could help him stay healthy once he eventually returns to the court.

Factor in Joel Embiid's ongoing injury woes, and the Sixers just can't seem to get their star players on the court at the same time. Of course, there's a lot of time for that to change, but considering all the other injury issues the team is dealing with, George's surprise surgery has certainly caused some concern in Philly.