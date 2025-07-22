When it comes to thrills at Summer League per minute, few players came remotely close to Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

Coming out of Baylor with a theatrical game built on big plays above the rim at both ends of the court, fans in Philadelphia knew they were getting a player who would occasionally earn highlight reel minutes on SportsCenter, not to mention all over social media, but how would his game translate to the NBA?

After spending a single season with the Bears, where he was the unquestioned top option, would he be able to embrace becoming a role player on a team with NBA Finals aspirations? And what about his defense? Edgecombe has widely been considered a plus defender coming out of college, with incredible athleticism and a long wingspan capable of locking down scorers bigger and smaller, but would that translate against professionals?

At Summer League, both the Utah and Las Vegas iterations, fans got their first look at what Edgecombe could do, and for the most part, the results were dazzling.

Taking part in just two games of action, fittingly joining the 76ers injury club with a thumb contusion that limited him to one game per league, Edgecombe still showcased his unique gifts at both ends of the court, averaging over 20 points per game while stuffing the stats sheet with impressive plays as a passer, rebounder, and pick pocket.

Edgecombe played smart basketball, focusing on helping the team win over his individual stats whenever possible, even if he could have been selfish in order to prop up his own production. Entering the summer with a goal of playing point guard and improving that aspect of his game, Edgecombe didn't immediately transform himself into the second coming of Chris Paul but did showcase an ability to make the right basketball plays regardless of who had the ball, be that as a passer, cutter, or primary defender.

And yet, while Edgecombe shined in limited action during his Summer 76ers debut, that doesn't mean his game was perfect. No, for all the good Edgecombe did, there's one aspect of his game that could use some work, with his efficiency ultimately deciding his ceiling as a rookie: 3-point shooting.

VJ Edgecombe's outside shot will define the 76ers' season

15.4%.

Article Continues Below

Between Utah and Vegas, VJ Edgecombe took 13 3-pointers, seven in his first game, six in his last, but only made one shot in each contest, bringing his Summer League shooting total to a ghastly 15.4%.

Now granted, there are a few extenuating factors that could play into that number and may give fans a little more context before boldly declaring that the sky is falling.

For one, these were the first two games where Edgecombe played with NBA spacing, with the 3-point line in college almost two inches closer to the basket than the pro line. While that may not seem like a lot, for a shot that is as rhythm-based as a 3, where players know exactly how much mustard to put on the ball to get it where it needs to go, the transition can take time.

Furthermore, Edgecombe did suffer a thumb injury that cost him the final games of Utah Summer League and limited him to just one contest in Las Vegas. Shooting a basketball, especially from 3, required use of the thumb, with an injury potentially impacting that familiar motion. Fans saw firsthand how Edgecombe was hesitant to dunk the ball against the Bulls in Las Vegas, and that nagging injury almost certainly plays a role in outside shots, too.

With that in mind, Edgecombe wasn't exactly an elite outside shooter in college, attempting just 4.6 shots per game with a completion percentage of 34. While Edgecombe did operate within an offense that forced him to do a ton in order to secure wins, limiting his opportunities to space the court off the ball, the fact that he's at least taking more 3s per game than he averaged in college shows that he's committed to improving his game with each passing contest, as opposed to being fully committed to playing basketball his way regardless of the situation.

In Summer League, Edgecombe once again found himself the focal point of both the Jazz and the Bulls when he took the court. Despite playing alongside proven NBA players like Justin Edwards and Adem Bona, Edgecombe was clearly the 76ers' best player in both games, even if he struggled to get up his shot due to a thumb injury and was treated as such by opposing coaches.

When the regular season opens up in October, however, that will change, with Edgecombe thrust into a complementary role where his defense, passing, and rebounding will prove far more crucial than his ISO scoring. As a result, Edgecombe will have plenty more chances to take outside shots as an outlet option; how well he connects on these shots could go a long way in defining his rookie season and the 76ers' 2025-26 campaign as a whole.