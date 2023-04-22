Javaris Crittenton, a former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player who received a fresh term after killing a mother of four in 2011, will be freed from jail after a court dismissed a plea to vacate the new sentence.

Crittenton originally received a sentence of 23 years in prison and 17 years of probation. He got this after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He fatally shot Julian Jones while attempting to shoot a man who had allegedly robbed him days earlier.

Crittenton had entered into a plea deal that allowed him to have a modified sentence after serving five years and meeting certain behavioral criteria.

A recently obtained document shows that Crittenton’s new sentence for voluntary manslaughter is 20 years. This includes close to a decade on probation and 10 years in prison with credit for time served. However, the new sentence comes with a few notable conditions.

Firstly, Crittenton must complete 7,200 hours of community service within the first 10 years of his probation. Additionally, he will go under Intensive Probation for the first five years. During this time, he must wear a monitoring system approved by probation at all times. He must obtain, wear, and pay for this device on his own.

During this period, Crittenton will also have a curfew from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. He can only leave his house for pre-authorized volunteer activities, as permitted by his probation officer.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office had consented to the new sentence. However, they then filed a motion to rescind it after the ruling. Additionally, the current District Attorney Fani Willis did not receive word of the hearing until a reporter told her about it. Willis previously defended Crittenton and said she “lacked jurisdiction to enter into the consent modification” on his sentence. The refusal of the move to withdraw the resentencing happened on Friday, according to fresh records.

Crittenton’s request for sentence modification has been granted, but there is no clear indication of when he will be released.

He played two seasons in the NBA for the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards.