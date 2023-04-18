Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Given that basketball is a team sport, chemistry is an essential recipe for an NBA team to succeed. Unfortunately, achieving that is easier said than done. Chemistry requires good leadership that convinces players to play for a common goal. Unfortunately, some NBA players aren’t interested in playing as a team. In fact, their behavior negatively impacts the team’s morale and atmosphere which affects the team’s performance on the court.

For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players who were problems in the locker room.

Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum was expected to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next best center. With two straight NBA championships and an All-Star appearance, the future looked bright. However, Bynum’s career would decline from there. Aside from nagging knee injuries, he also didn’t follow the Lakers’ coaching staff’s plays. Moreover, Bynum also developed a disrespectful attitude such as playing loud music in the locker room, per sportscasting.com. After being let go by the Lakers, Bynum would bounce around the league before wrapping up his career at 26.

J.R. Smith

While J.R. Smith has shown us that he can play in the NBA, the two-time NBA champion has also displayed his ability to make questionable decisions on and off the court. Throughout his NBA career, Smith has been suspended for a variety of reasons such as violating the league’s drug policy, participating in fights, and engaging in detrimental conduct. With some questionable behavior, it’s too much to deal with while trying to win basketball games.

Dwight Howard

At one point, Dwight Howard was one of the best centers in the game. Unfortunately, that description also got into his head. As we all know, Howard dramatically forced his way out of Orlando after arguing with coach Stan Van Gundy. Moreover, he’s had ugly departures as well with the Houston Rockets, an ego-filled Lakers team, and even with the Charlotte Hornets, who apparently disliked his presence, per slamonline.com. With poor body language and failing to lead by example, it’s certainly much more difficult to win.

DeMarcus Cousins

Even before the 2010 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings were already warned of the baggage that DeMarcus Cousins carried. But despite this, the Kings still drafted him for his talent. While Cousins did showcase flashes of his talent, the Kings locker room also experienced the four-time All-Star losing his cool which meant altercations within the team, arguments with coaches, and a bunch of technical fouls that cost the team. Although Cousins has the talent to play in the league, his attitude problem has placed his NBA career on life support.

After inking a huge contract with the Sixers, the franchise was confident that Ben Simmons was the face of the franchise. But since the Sixers’ debacle at the 2021 postseason, a dramatic phase would begin. Simmons opted to sit out several practice sessions and also missed games, forcing the team to trade him to the Nets. Initially, Simmons also sat out games which put his commitment into question.

There has been building frustration surrounding Nets star Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play, sources say. Simmons: “I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I'm a competitor.” Story with @sam_amick at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/EwdqFsimcu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2022

While Ben Simmons had a dramatic exit from Philly, he was traded in exchange for another guy who just about did the same. When he was still with the Rockets, Harden also forced his way out by missing practices which teammate DeMarcus Cousins didn’t like, per Bleacher Report. And while he got his trade request granted, Harden pretty much did the same thing after tallying poor showings for the Brooklyn Nets, who faced playoff elimination.

James Harden on the 76ers: “We can control our own destiny. I needed to be around guys that I know want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to win.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/gmnQGBa5ei — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented guards in the NBA. Unfortunately, he also puts his own personality and beliefs over his teammates. While a lot of NBA fans celebrated his signing with the Nets to join KD, Irving also raised eyebrows when he opted to sit out Nets games after New York City’s vaccine mandates. Instead of helping his teammates and protecting himself by getting a shot, Irving decided to put his foot down on his stance by collecting fines. The Nets could have used his services as they faced elimination in the postseason.

Latrell Sprewell

Coaches and players may face misunderstandings. However, Latrell Sprewell took it to another level by choking Warriors then head coach, P.J. Carlesimo. The four time All-Star also punched Carlesimo during a practice session. For his actions, Sprewell was suspended for 68 games.

Portland Jail Blazers

While the Blazers are in good hands with Damian Lillard at the helm, the Blazers did experience a dark era. Known as the Portland Jail Blazers, several players such as Rasheed Wallace, Ruben Patterson, Qyntel Woods, Shawn Kemp, and Damon Stoudamire faced various charges including substance abuse, domestic abuse, speeding, and even animal abuse. All of these incidents came on top of the fight between Zach Randolph and Ruben Patterson and the rift between head coach Maurice Cheeks and his players. It was truly a team that could only be described as catastrophic.

Gilbert Arenas and the Infamous Wizards

There were no shortage of antics and shenanigans by the Washington Wizards team that featured Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, Javaris Crittenton, JaVale McGee, Randy Foye, and Andray Blatche. However, there was nothing more serious than the time when Arenas brought guns to the locker room.