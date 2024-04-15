The final two days of the 2023-24 NBA regular season brought craziness and movement across both the Eastern and Western Conferences. From the Milwaukee Bucks falling out of the 2-seed in the East to the Oklahoma City Thunder becoming the youngest team in league history to claim the 1-seed in either conference, we are in store for this wild ride to continue into the NBA playoffs. As a result, it's time to break down where all the teams, both those comfortably in the playoffs and those in the play-in tournament, rank across the board in the NBA postseason power rankings.
Perhaps the least craziest topic pertains to the Boston Celtics, the No. 1 overall team in the league. The Celtics have been at the top of the NBA power rankings on a weekly basis, and they will be the best team in the playoffs unless they are to be taken down.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are two other teams comfortably near the top of the NBA power rankings. While they tied one another with a 57-25 record, the Thunder owned the season tiebreaker over the Nuggets. This is why they ended up as the top team in the West, a position that could result in them having to play the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors in the first round.
There are also very notable teams that could wind up making some noise, such as the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers. All five of these teams have the potential to win a playoff series, but there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding all of them regarding experience and health.
Before the madness of the NBA playoffs begins, it's time to jump right in and see where each team finds themselves in the postseason power rankings.
1. Boston Celtics – 1-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 64-18 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of 8-seed via play-in tournament
There really isn't much to say as to why the Celtics reside at the top of the NBA power rankings entering the playoffs. Boston is the best team in the league and they have five All-Star quality players on their roster. Not to mention, the C's rank inside the top three in both offensive and defensive ratings.
Anything other than bringing their 18th championship back to Beantown would be a massive letdown for this organization.
2. Denver Nuggets – 2-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 57-25 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of (8) Lakers at (7) Pelicans play-in game
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are on a quest to win back-to-back titles. Should they do so, they would become the 14th team in league history to win consecutive championships. The last team to do so was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
Aside from having the same championship core from a season ago, Denver has seen some of their younger, athletic players, such as Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, step up in recent weeks. This is a recipe for success as the NBA playoffs begin.
While they are the 2-seed in the West, the Nuggets are still the defending champions and will be viewed as the best team from the West in the NBA power rankings until defeated.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 57-25 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of 8-seed via play-in tournament
What the Thunder have accomplished this season is incredible. Aside from being the youngest 1-seed ever, the Thunder finished the regular season ranking first in steals, blocks, three-point shooting, and opponents' turnovers. They also have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is pretty much a guarantee to score 30-plus points every night.
Inexperience could come into play for this group, but what makes Oklahoma City so unique is that they play like a group of 10-year NBA veterans. The Thunder are extremely mature, and they are confident in their abilities against any team in this league.
Do not be shocked if the Thunder find themselves in the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets this season.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves – 3-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 56-26 | NBA playoffs opponent: (6) Phoenix Suns
After losing to the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the regular season, a loss that resulted in them not being able to contend for the 1-seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now set to face the Suns in their first-round series. Isn't it funny how this stuff works?
Karl-Anthony Towns is back from his meniscus injury, and Anthony Edwards continues to rise to the occasion, doing something special in the biggest moments. Shades of Michael Jordan and a young Kobe Bryant always tend to appear in Edwards' game.
The Timberwolves are in a tough spot, facing Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. We will truly get to see if Minnesota's 56-win season was real or if they still have a lot of work to do in order to become contending threats.
5. Dallas Mavericks – 5-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: (4) Los Angeles Clippers
The Mavs are entering the playoffs as the hottest team in the league, with the hottest player being Luka Doncic. Since the All-Star break, Dallas has the fifth-best record in the league, and Luka Doncic has led the league in scoring during this span. Just forget their final game of the year, in which they lost by nearly 50 points to the Thunder because Dallas rested all of their starters.
Now, they get to see the Los Angeles Clippers in a major first-round series, one that adds more fuel to this growing rivalry. The Mavs and Clippers have played one another twice in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, both of which were first-round series. Los Angeles won the first series 4-2, followed by defeating Dallas 4-3 the following year.
Revenge is all that the Mavs are looking for, and they have a great chance to find it with the Clippers banged up. James Harden has been dealing with a foot injury, and two-way star Kawhi Leonard hasn't played since the end of March due to a knee issue. The Mavericks have true title aspirations, and they look like legitimate title contenders right now.
This is why they find themselves in the top five of the NBA postseason power rankings, despite being the 5-seed in the West.
6. New York Knicks – 2-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of (8) Heat at (7) 76ers play-in game
This has been a magical season for the New York Knicks, not only due to the fact that they are the 2-seed but also because they finally have a direction as a franchise. Jalen Brunson is the face of this team, and he is quickly ascending to be one of the best offensive players in the league. It won't be a surprise to see him finish in the top five of the MVP voting.
After picking up a win in their final game of the season and seeing the Milwaukee Bucks lose, the Knicks now await the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat play-in game. While this will be a tough matchup for New York, especially without Julius Randle, they have the toughness needed to make a deep playoff push.
7. Los Angeles Clippers – 4-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 51-31 | NBA playoffs opponent: (5) Dallas Mavericks
Who are the Clippers right now? This is the million-dollar question surrounding Los Angeles, as there are so many unknowns surrounding this team.
Kawhi Leonard's health is a major question mark, Harden's impact is another, and the Clippers' depth is definitely going to be tested in the postseason against a Mavericks team that is much different than the last time these two squads saw one another.
Out of all the teams in the West, the Clippers ended up getting the hardest path to the Western Conference Finals.
8. Phoenix Suns – 6-seed in West
2023-24 Record: 49-33 | NBA playoffs opponent: (3) Minnesota Timberwolves
From being on the verge of the play-in to claiming the 6-seed, the Phoenix Suns are peaking at the right time. Now, they get to face the Timberwolves, the team they beat to clinch the 6-seed in the final game of the season, in the first round of the playoffs.
The Suns are a dangerous team not because of what they can do defensively, but because of the juggernaut they have on offense with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. These three players can score 80-plus points combined on any given night, giving Phoenix the firepower they need to set up a deep playoff push.
They may not be among the hierarchy in the NBA postseason power rankings, but the Suns will be the second-best team in the West should they take down the Timberwolves.
9. Milwaukee Bucks – 3-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 49-33 | NBA playoffs opponent: (6) Indiana Pacers
Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo can return and play against the Indiana Pacers will tell the tale of the Milwaukee Bucks' season. At this point, things are not looking good for the Bucks.
They have lost eight of their last 11 heading into the playoffs, and Giannis is considered doubtful to play in Game 1 of their first-round series against Indiana on Sunday. The good news is that the Bucks still have Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.
Moments like this are why the Bucks gave up a lot to land Lillard in the offseason. Now, they'll be able to see firsthand if their investment pays off.
10. New Orleans Pelicans – 7-seed in West*
2023-24 Record: 49-35 | NBA playoffs opponent: (8) Los Angeles Lakers – 7-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
Inconsistent play down the stretch run of the season saw the New Orleans Pelicans fall into the play-in tournament region of the standings. As a result, they will have to take down the Los Angeles Lakers to claim the 7-seed. Funny enough, the Lakers just defeated the Pelicans to give them the 7-seed at the end of the regular season.
When they want to be, the Pelicans look like one of the better teams in the league. However, they sometimes have major defensive lapses and can have problems with their transition defense when their energy is not high. Against the Lakers, the Pelicans will need to play with a massive amount of intensity, or else they will be in danger of missing the playoffs via the 8-seed play-in game.
11. Los Angeles Lakers – 8-seed in West*
2023-24 Record: 47-35 | NBA playoffs opponent: (7) New Orleans Pelicans – 7-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
Keep an eye on the Lakers. LeBron James is playing some of his best basketball of the season despite dealing with his ongoing ankle issues, and Anthony Davis dominated the Pelicans to close out the year. In regards to the NBA power rankings, Los Angeles is right on the cusp of being a top-10 team in this league once again. In fact, taking down the Pelicans would elevate them to this status.
At full strength, the Lakers have what it takes to live up to the hype they created when they won the first NBA In-Season Tournament in December. However, defeating the Pelicans only to run into the Nuggets wouldn't necessarily be the best path to the NBA Finals. Then again, they would have to beat Denver at some point if they were to make a deep postseason push, so they might as well face them right off the bat!
12. Philadelphia 76ers – 7-seed in East*
2023-24 Record: 47-35 | NBA playoffs opponent: (8) Miami Heat – 7-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
Since Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers from his knee injury, the Sixers have gone 5-0 in the five games he's played. The fact of the matter right now is that the 76ers are much better than their 47-35 record would suggest.
Embiid being healthy and available changes the trajectory of this team, and they suddenly have a lot of power on their bench with Nic Batum, Paul Reed, Buddy Hield, and possibly De'Anthony Melton. Look out for the 76ers, because this is a scary team that can realistically make the Eastern Conference Finals.
13. Cleveland Cavaliers – 4-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 48-34 | NBA playoffs opponent: (5) Orlando Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers look like a very mediocre team in the NBA power rankings right now because of their inconsistent play. After having a chance to claim the 2-seed, the Cavs went 7-12 in their final 19 games to close out the year, resulting in them getting the 4-seed.
A date with the Orlando Magic now approaches, which could pose a problem for Cleveland. These two teams split their regular-season meetings 2-2, and Orlando has been one of the best defensive teams in the league all year. The Cavs ranking 18th in offensive rating and 20th in scoring is definitely a concern ahead of this matchup.
14. Indiana Pacers – 6-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 47-35 | NBA playoffs opponent: (3) Milwaukee Bucks
The Indiana Pacers continue to be a quiet team lurking in the shadows of the Eastern Conference. Earlier this season, nobody wanted to run into Indiana because of the level Tyrese Haliburton was playing at.
Although they have taken a slight step back since the In-Season Tournament, where they lost in the championship game to the Lakers, the Pacers are still the league's best offensive team. If you need an example of this, look no further than the 157 points they put up against the Atlanta Hawks in their regular season finale.
Haliburton can get going at any time, Pascal Siakam is a proven All-Star, and the Pacers have plenty of secondary options that are capable of scoring in double figures on any given night. Oh, and they defeated the Bucks in four out of five meetings this season, which is bad news for Milwaukee entering this very intriguing first-round series.
15. Orlando Magic – 5-seed in East
2023-24 Record: 47-35 | NBA playoffs opponent: (4) Cleveland Cavaliers
The final actual playoff team in the NBA power rankings before the play-in teams is the Orlando Magic. Inexperience and a lack of firepower could be a problem for the Magic when they take on a lengthy, defensive-minded Cavaliers team. Then again, the same could be said about Cleveland vs. Orlando because of the size and defensive prowess the Magic possess.
This is going to be a low-scoring series that simply comes down to which team executes their sets in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Both teams have an All-Star, and they are known for getting stops. Don't be surprised if the Magic and Cavs go to a Game 7.
16. Golden State Warriors – 10-seed in West*
2023-24 Record: 46-36 | NBA playoffs opponent: (9) Sacramento Kings – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
As always, the Golden State Warriors are going to be viewed as threats in the West until they are out of the playoffs. However, their path to the playoffs is going to be very tough. If the Warriors are to get past the Sacramento Kings in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed game, they will then have to defeat the loser of the Pelicans and Lakers. Both of these games are going to be on the road as well.
At this point, the Warriors simply need to believe in themselves. It seems like confidence has been lost at times on the floor with this team, resulting in some of their fourth-quarter flaws. Stephen Curry is healthy, and that is all that matters for this group.
The Warriors know what it takes to win, which is why it shouldn't be surprising if they end up as the 8-seed in the West.
17. Sacramento Kings – 9-seed in West*
2023-24 Record: 46-36 | NBA playoffs opponent: (10) Golden State Warriors – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
Even though they finished with a better record than the Warriors, the Kings are behind Golden State in the NBA power rankings due to their struggles and injuries. Malik Monk will not be playing due to his ongoing knee issue, and Kevin Huerter is out for the season due to a shoulder injury.
This leaves De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Harrison Barnes as the only true offensive threats against the Warriors, as any extra production Sacramento gets is a bonus. Unlike last season's first-round series, the Warriors certainly enter this play-in game with momentum and the edge over the Kings.
18. Miami Heat – 8-seed in East*
2023-24 Record: 46-36 | NBA playoffs opponent: (7) Philadelphia 76ers – 7-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
We have seen the Miami Heat get hot in April and go on deep playoff runs before. Will the same happen this season?
It is hard to predict what will happen with the Heat because they look like a different team every time they take the court. Whether it is due to injuries or something else, Miami hasn't always had their full repertoire of talent that got them to the NBA Finals last season.
The good news is that Jimmy Butler is back in the playoffs, and he will be super motivated to go against the Philadelphia 76ers due to them choosing Tobias Harris over him a few years ago.
19. Chicago Bulls – 9-seed in East*
2023-24 Record: 39-43 | NBA playoffs opponent: (10) Atlanta Hawks – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
One of the final teams in the NBA postseason power rankings is the Chicago Bulls, as they are one of two teams that enter the play-in tournament with a losing record.
Nothing has gone right for the Bulls through the years, and it's hard to see them making it out of the play-in tournament. Even if they do, a date with the Celtics will result in a four-game sweep.
Chicago is going to enter the offseason needing to figure out the futures of Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, as these two are eating up over $60 million on the books.
20. Atlanta Hawks – 10-seed in East*
2023-24 Record: 36-46 | NBA playoffs opponent: (9) Chicago Bulls – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game
*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament
Trae Young is healthy, and Dejounte Murray has been playing his best basketball of the season. Could this mean the Atlanta Hawks will go on a magical run and earn a playoff spot as the 10-seed?
Like the Bulls, it is unlikely that the Hawks would have a shot to win in their second play-in game. Then again, crazier things have happened, and it's not like either the Sixers or Heat are overly impressive right now. Atlanta has the talent to be good, but they just haven't executed games the way they have wanted to this year.