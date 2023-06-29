The Toronto Raptors could have real competition for Jakob Poeltl this offseason, with the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets emerging as threats to sign the Austrian pivot.

In the case of the Spurs, bringing Poeltl back to play alongside Victor Wembanyama “is very appealing” for San Antonio, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

In the case of the Rockets, despite Brook Lopez being a well-documented free agent target for Houston on a short-term deal with an elevated salary, “his preference has always been to remain” with the Milwaukee Bucks “should the offers be comparable in the high teens to $20 million average annual salary range.”

Back to Poeltl, given his reaction to playing a more competitive brand of basketball after spending years with a rebuilding Spurs team, there's an expectation for winning to be a factor in his decision as well.

Subsequently, interest from the Spurs and Rockets could ultimately amount to little more than speculation. With that in mind, the Raptors would have made a shrewd move in their refusal to trade away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. It also doesn't hurt they managed to retain 3-and-D wing Gary Trent Jr., who could have entered free agency alongside Fred VanVleet (who the Raptors have interest in re-signing).

All things considered; Toronto has the most playoff-ready team of the three.

However, given the promise of Houston's young core and their ability to sign an All-Star-level player in free agency, that perspective could change at the drop of a hat.