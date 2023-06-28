The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a point guard in both NBA free agency and via trade. While Fred VanVleet is one of the better potential guards on the NBA free agency market, there is also a sign-and-trade possibility with the Toronto Raptors that could materialize. ESPN put together a hypothetical sign-and-trade scenario between the Lakers, Raptors and the already busy Washington Wizards that would see Fred VanVleet end up in Los Angeles. The trade details are as follows:

Los Angeles Lakers get:

Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors get:

Tyus Jones

Mo Bamba

Washington Wizards get:

Malik Beasley

2030 Lakers first-round pick (top-10 protected, otherwise 2030 Lakers second-round pick)

The Lakers come out the big winners in the trade by landing Fred VanVleet. However, the Raptors do secure the massively underrated Tyus Jones and Mo Bamba, a player that has yet to flash his true potential. Meanwhile, the Wizards continue their rebuild after already dealing Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and then Chris Paul just a few days after acquiring him. Overall, it seems like there is potential for all three teams in this deal. Still, grading this trade would lend different marks to all three organizations. So, what are the grades for the Lakers, Raptors, and Wizards in this hypothetical trade that sends Fred VanVleet to Los Angeles?

Lakers Grade: A+

This is a perfect trade for the Lakers. Fred VanVleet arguably fits their team the best out of all the point guards in NBA free agency, and they are barely giving up a thing to snag him. In terms of the players they would be giving up, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba both fell out of the rotation this last season. Additionally, rumors are that the Lakers have no intention of resigning either guy; to be able to include them in a sign-and-trade and get whatever value they can in return would be the ideal scenario. To include them in a deal for Fred VanVleet is almost too good to be true.

Besides dealing Beasley and Bamba, a 2030 first-round pick that is top-10 protected is more than worth it to include in a deal for VanVleet. Fred VanVleet would be the shooter and facilitator that the Lakers need, as well as a player that fits the tough, defensive minded identity that the Lakers have built. Overall, this trade would deserve an A+ for the Lakers.

Raptors Grade: A-

The only reason the Raptors wouldn't get an A + here is because they wouldn't be able to hold onto Fred VanVleet. As of right now it is very uncertain whether or not VanVleet will be returning; this is a similar scenario to the Lakers above in one that allows the Raptors to get value for a player that possibly leaves without anything in return for Toronto. Not only would this guarantee a return for the Raptors, but two players that could be absolute steals in the meantime.

Tyus Jones is arguably the most underrated point guard in the NBA; he played starter-level basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies but was behind Ja Morant. He will now have the chance to start for the Wizards, and being traded to the Raptors would be an even better situation for him. In reality, there is a chance that he ends up being a better player than VanVleet over the next few seasons and he is two years younger as well. Add this with Mo Bamba, a 25-year-old who could still develop into a very solid NBA center, and the Raptors make out with a very good trade that deserves an A- grade.

Wizards Grade: B

The Washington Wizards are firmly in the midst of a rebuild, so it would make a lot of sense to try and dump Tyus Jones right after acquiring him. They would also most likely buy out Malik Beasley if such a trade were to get done, so they would essentially just be getting the pick. The reason this trade only gets a B grade for the Wizards is that the pick is so hard to determine since it is for 2030. Not to mention, there is potential that the Wizards could get more value in return for Tyus Jones, as he is highly regarded around the NBA.

This would continue the rebuild in a decent manner for the Wizards, so by no means is it a bad trade. However, if the Lakers are going to land Fred VanVleet and the Raptors are going to land Tyus Jones, the Wizards would want to get more draft capital in return, especially given how little they got back for Bradley Beal. Overall, a decent trade for the Wizards but one that only deserves a B grade.