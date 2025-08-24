Shedeur Sanders flashed a megawatt smile after his NFL Preseason debut. His August finale for the Cleveland Browns caught him in disbelief, though. Witnessed during the Los Angeles Rams contest.

Veteran Tyler Huntley entered the game with under three minutes in the fourth quarter. Sanders, however, let out a shrug — as captured by Yahoo Sports.

Shedeur Sanders wasn't thrilled when he was replaced by Tyler Huntley with the game on the line. Did Kevin Stefanski make the right move puling Shedeur with 2 minutes left? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GIltWCW1Mq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Rams led 17-16 during the sequence. Head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to sit the much scrutinized fifth round draft selection.

Huntley guided the final scoring drive for Cleveland, though. Ending the game with a 19-17 home win.

Sanders sparked multiple reactions online still. With many sounding off on if Stefanski made the right decision to pull the Colorado Buffaloes star.

Browns spark reactions for Shedeur Sanders decision vs. Rams

Sanders drew loud applause from the “Dawg Pound” in the third and final preseason contest. Even after losing the starting quarterback role to Joe Flacco for the preseason finale five days earlier.

The day three selection from April struggled, however. He completed three of six passes but got bottled to 14 yards. Sanders took the most sacks too against the Rams — tussled down five times. Flacco became the only other QB to take a sack during the game.

Again, the Browns' decision to finish off with Huntley prompted reactions. With some defending the Browns and Stefanski.

“Huntley led them on a drive for a game-winning FG. Why is this a question,” one fan asked on X (formerly Twitter).

One more Stefanski and Huntley defender surfaced.

“I think he was giving Huntley a chance to show the other teams he can still be serviceable on a roster. Plus, he led them on a game winning drive. So right call all around,” that fan said.

Sanders gained a couple of backers, though.

“I think it was a mistake because it was a perfect opportunity for a 2 min drill with Shedeur,” one Sanders defender said on X.

Another shared: “I’m a lifelong Browns fan but stunting SS’s development for a QB who won’t make the team and a preseason win is malpractice.”

Sanders now awaits his NFL roster fate by Wednesday, but is strongly confident he'll make the Browns' 53-man roster. Outside of Flacco and Huntley, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is one other QB in the same room. There's also former first rounder Kenny Pickett vying for one more spot, but is dealing with an injury.