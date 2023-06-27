The Toronto Raptors have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, and most of them revolve around impending free agents Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl. The Raptors are reportedly in a conundrum when it comes to signing them, according to Marc Stein.

Re-signing Fred VanVleet would make it harder to afford the luxury-tax ramifications of re-signing Jakob Poeltl, and the same goes for the other way around, according to Stein.

Stein says that two sources expect the Raptors to re-sign Poeltl for about $20 million annually. It will be worth monitoring whether or not that happens as the June 30 opening to NBA free agency approaches this week.

The Raptors might have to prioritize one player over another based on the financial situation that they are in. It will be intriguing to see what they do.

There are some who believe that the Raptors could part with players like OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam. It seems that Toronto is less likely to trade Pascal Siakam, and wants to keep the two-time All-Star in the fold. OG Anunoby was floated in trade rumors ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline during the season. Anunoby recently switched agents, leaving Klutch Sports. Teams like the Knicks have reportedly been interested in the past. It will be interesting to see if he does move this offseason.

As free agency approaches, the Raptors have many questions to figure out. The Raptors might not be mentioned with the biggest names in free agency this offseason, but there are significant things to watch for as free agency approaches.