Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons continues to be the benefactor of good news, as SportsNet New York's Ian Begley reports that the star “has completed the rehab portion of his offseason and is now solely focused on skill work and conditioning as he prepares for 2023-24 training camp.”

Simmons “is 100 percent healthy and still expects to be a full participant on the first day of Nets training camp,” Begley adds, while noting that he “hasn’t encountered any setbacks over the course of the summer.”

Yesterday, Andscape senior scribe Marc J. Spears provided a more generalized update on Simmons' health, saying that the 27-year-old is “in the final stage of prep for the season… has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly.”

Simmons is entering his proverbial athletic prime so his being completely healthy bodes well for his ability to regain the respect he's lost over the past few years.

Once widely acknowledged as an upper echelon player, Simmons has found himself at the butt end of jokes and criticisms since the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

To that point, there was a time when the only problem with Simmons was his aversion to taking jumpers in-game. Since then, his durability — both physically and mentally — has been under the microscope. So too was the idea of him remaining at point guard at a time when players at his position were taking more 3-point attempts than ever.

With the chance to get his career back on track after being named as an All-Star selection in three of his first four seasons, several questions have to be answered about Simmons. However, he's the only person that can provide those answers on what could be his redemption tour.