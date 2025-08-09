Alexander Mattison and the Miami Dolphins did not have a pleasant day during Friday's joint practice against the Chicago Bears.

The team committed numerous mistakes throughout the session, especially Mattison and star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The latter threw three interceptions while the former committed two fumbles, which could be a sign that the offense has plenty of room for improvement ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Mattison reflected on his mistakes and the team's errors after the joint practice in a press conference, per reporter David Furones.

“It's something that I definitely got to go take a look at the film. There was a time in those moments where it didn't feel like I balled away. I just got to put away quick, quicker. I have to, you know, hone in on the fundamentals that I have,” Mattison said.

“But, yeah, we'll take a look at the film. See what it looked like, see what I could have done better. And, you know, it's one of those things where, you know, just have to take adversity and look, there's opportunity to grow. So that's what I'm looking to do. When I go up that tape on it and see kind of where I was at those plays in those situations.”

Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison on his fumbles at Friday's joint practice.

What's next for Alexander Mattison, Dolphins

It will be a performance to forget for Alexander Mattison and the Dolphins in their joint practice against the Bears. However, it gives them a chance to correct their errors and look better to start their preseason slate.

Mattison joined the Dolphins this offseason, moving on from the Las Vegas Raiders after one season. He mainly served as the second option in the running back unit, making 132 rushes for 420 yards and four touchdowns. He was also active in pass-catching situations, making 36 receptions for 294 yards and one score.

Miami missed the playoffs last season after finishing with an 8-9 record. Injuries and inconsistent play prevented them from making the postseason for the third consecutive year. Despite this, they will hope for better fortunes as they aspire to be strong contenders in the AFC.

The Dolphins will face the Bears in their preseason opener, which will take place on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, they will face the Detroit Lions on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET and Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.