With the NBA Draft complete we move on to the free agency window. However, all eyes are on the rumor mill right now as trade buzz continues to grow around the New Orleans Pelicans star, Brandon Ingram. From the sounds of it, there are multiple teams potentially in the mix for the veteran small forward.

Reports indicate the Pelicans want to keep Ingram on the roster and that he wants to stay in New Orleans, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Although that may be true, the organization might be forced into trading Brandon Ingram due to salary cap purposes.

“David Griffin told reporters following Wednesday night’s first round the Pelicans hope to retain Ingram and that Ingram wants to remain with New Orleans. The Pelicans, though, have never paid into the luxury tax, and New Orleans will likely have to draw a line at some threshold below Ingram’s maximum potential salary.”

So, considering the Pelicans might be forced into a Brandon Ingram trade if they can't figure out his contract, multiple teams have popped up as potential suitors for the star small forward. Those teams include the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings.

Jake Fischer claims the 76ers have Ingram listed as a top target this offseason. But it sounds like Paul George is their top priority.

“Ingram has been listed among Philadelphia's targets this offseason, sources said, somewhere below George, although it's not exactly clear where Ingram ranks among the Sixers' proverbial group of wing targets to slot between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In the event George spurns Philadelphia, the Sixers could easily acquire Ingram into their $60-plus million in cap space, but could Philly's three first-round picks prove enough for Ingram?”

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers might be interested in a Brandon Ingram trade, however, it's not clear exactly how they can get the deal done. From the sounds of it, the Cavs might not be willing to give up Jarrett Allen in a trade, who is a player the Pelicans are reportedly interested in. They're not likely going to part ways with Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland either.

“Without parting with Allen, who's long been on New Orleans' radar, it's difficult to find a path to bring Ingram to Northeast Ohio.”

As for the Hawks, rumors are they have not been in talks with the Pelicans for a possible Brandon Ingram trade. Despite that, Atlanta is a team that is expected to make some trades this offseason and Ingram could still be a possibility.

“Atlanta is another popular landing spot league figures have pointed to for Ingram, but there have been no substantive talks between the Hawks and Pelicans, sources said since the two teams discussed trade scenarios regarding Dejounte Murray before February's trade deadline.”

Lastly, the Kings could be in the mix for Brandon Ingram as well. The franchise has been searching for a wing to improve the roster and has been closely tied to Kyle Kuzma and Zach LaVine. But Jake Fischer claims that Ingram could be in the mix too.

“One team to monitor for Ingram would be Sacramento. The Kings have been weighing paths to acquire various wings, sources said, from Kyle Kuzma to Zach LaVine, and Ingram could be another option for Sacramento to explore, sources said.”

Brandon Ingram's best landing spot if traded

When it comes down to it, any team who seeking a playoff run next season should be trying to land Brandon Ingram via trade. Especially if it's a team needing a more consistent scoring option on the wing. With that in mind, the 76ers should absolutely hit up the Pelicans and strike a deal.

Paul George might be their preferred target, which makes sense due to his abilities defensively. George is one of the best two-way players in the league and would be a massive pickup for Philly. But the idea of having a smoother scorer like Brandon Ingram on the roster sounds great too.

It's not clear what the 76ers would have to give up for Brandon Ingram. But if the Pelicans are willing to deal, Philadelphia could send them multiple draft picks and a player or two to New Orleans. Only time will tell how it plays out, but these Ingram rumors are going to continue to buzz all offseason long.