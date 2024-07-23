Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes the Los Angeles Lakers may be a landing destination for Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas during the 2024 season.

“Do we think Jonas Valanciunas will be an offer from the Wizards midway through the season… I wouldn't rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up as a Laker this year,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, via NBA on ESPN. “That's all I'm gonna say.”

Valanciunas is a veteran center with a proven track record. Los Angeles has often been linked to centers over the years, whether it is for the purpose of depth or perhaps even a starter alongside Anthony Davis. Windhorst thinks LA will emerge as a potential suitor for the big man should Washington make him available at some point during the 2024-25 season.

It needs to be remembered that the Lakers are seemingly always mentioned in trade rumors. Rumors do not always become reality, of course. Valanciunas will be an intriguing trade candidate, however.

Washington is not expected to compete during the upcoming campaign. Valanciunas' veteran prowess and ability to control the boards will catch the attention of contenders. The Lakers will likely be a contender this season, whether it is for a playoff or play-in spot.

Jonas Valanciunas will catch Lakers' attention

The 32-year-old center will likely be a popular trade candidate during the 2024-25 season. He is not necessarily a star but Valanciunas is consistent. He is going to give a team around 13 points and 10 rebounds per outing.

Valanciunas shoots in the mid-50's from the field and can even knock down the occasional three-point shot.

He played in all 82 games for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2023-24 season. Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points per game on 55.9 percent field goal shooting. He added 8.8 rebounds per outing. His numbers were down from his career averages, but he still recorded respectable statistics.

If the Lakers find themselves needing help in the paint this season, expect Valanciunas' name to be mentioned as a trade candidate.