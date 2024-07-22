The NBA free agency frenzy has slowed down drastically over the last couple of weeks. Still, some teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, continue exploring the market. The Lakers missed out on several stars, including Klay Thompson, and they require adding talent to the roster to try and make another playoff run.

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded away Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson could be the next player moved in Brooklyn. The Lakers are one of several teams still linked to Johnson, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

‘Remaining in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are another team taking a step back and looking to rebuild to ensure future success. After trading Bridges, the Nets and general manager Sean Marks have signaled to the rest of the league that they are willing to move their talents for the right price. Ben Simmons, who is entering the final year of his contract and set to make $40.3 million, holds zero trade interest around the NBA this offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. It is possible that a team looking to clear up immediate cap space for 2025 could want an expiring contract like Simmons' ahead of the trade deadline. Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic are the three forwards teams around the league are labeling as the next names to be on the move. Out of this grouping of players, Johnson is the one generating the most interest. In addition to the Kings inquiring about Johnson, the Rockets, Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to the former first-round pick, sources said. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has also reported that the Toronto Raptors have shown interest in Johnson. If they look for a more affordable option, Finney-Smith would be a plausible target for Ime Udoka and the Rockets.'

Other teams who have shown interest include the Raptors, Rockets, Kings, Cavs and Spurs, per Siegel's latest intel. And, many Nets players could be moved as they enter another chapter in the rebuild. Siegel also mentions that Dorian Finney-Smith and Bojan Bogdanovic are other trade options for the Nets, and Ben Simmons is a tough one given his deflating interest across the NBA. But, Johnson is the favorite for many teams in the league, and for a number of reasons.

Cam Johnson linked to the Lakers again

Johnson had been linked to the Lakers previously, so it's no surprise that his name is mentioned again for LA. The 2019 first-round draft choice began his career with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. In 2023-2024, he played in 58 games, averaging 13.4 PPG with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, so he can provide quality minutes to a number of teams across the NBA.

The Lakers' options are quickly dwindling, and Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The trade targets across the league are fewer than before, so Rob Pelinka and company might not have many choices left at this juncture. With Summer League at its end, Johnson might be on the move at some point soon.