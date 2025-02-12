The Phoenix Suns seemed to have been close to trading Kevin Durant before the deadline last week, but talks fell apart with teams such as the Golden State Warriors. With the thought of trading him at the deadline, there's a good chance the Suns will try to do it again during the offseason, and Durant is prepared, according to Brian Windhorst.

“He's probably going to get traded this summer,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty.

“They're under .500. They have a $230 million payroll, then add over $100 million on tax on top of that.”

The Suns have one of the largest payrolls and are over the luxury tax by a large amount, but they have nothing to show for it this season. After having a strong start to the year, injuries and more have affected the team, and now they're fighting to stay in the Play-In.

If the Suns want any hope of having a bright future beyond what happens this season, they're going to have to shed some salary, and with Durant having one year left on his contract, there's a good chance he and the Suns will work together to try and find him a new home.

Is the end near for Kevin Durant and the Suns?

With Kevin Durant being shopped around during the trade deadline, there's a good chance things can come to an end between him and the Suns after this season, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Durant was not happy that he was involved in very real trade conversations,” Siegel wrote. “This is not going to just disappear, and the rest of the league knows this. Only a few months remain in the 2024-25 season, and league sources indicate that teams are beginning to get a sense that Durant's time with the Suns is ending.”

After the trade deadline, Durant spoke about being brought up in trade rumors and what that means for his future with the Suns.

“I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens,” Durant said. “I can't focus on a year and a half down the line; I try to focus on the day ahead of me,” Durant said. “I know that’ll be a topic. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope won't be on solely just me the rest of the season.”

There's no doubt that teams will be running for the chance to acquire Durant if he's made available during the offseason.