Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant had a revealing take on his name being mentioned in rumors involving the Golden State Warriors before last week's NBA trade deadline. Durant reportedly rejected a three-team deal that would have led to a reunion between him and the Warriors.

After team practice, Durant discussed his feelings toward the potential deal with the Warriors, per Suns' X, formerly Twitter.

“No, I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens. I can't focus on a year and a half down the line; I try to focus on the day ahead of me,” Durant said. “I know that’ll be a topic. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope won't be on solely just me the rest of the season.

“My body language, how I speak to you guys after the games, how I'm looking on the bench, that stuff will be magnified, which sucks.

“But that's a part of the business that I got to just deal with and accept. But if I keep the main thing the main thing, that can be the main focus. If we turn around and play well, people will focus on that,” Durant concluded.

As part of a three-team proposal, the Miami Heat would have received Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and draft compensation from the Warriors, while the Warriors would’ve ended up with Durant, and the Suns would have landed Jimmy Butler, Jonas Valanciunas, Kuminga, and picks, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

Will Kevin Durant's time with the Suns be coming to an end?

One ESPN analyst believes Suns' Kevin Durant proposed deal with the Warriors could spell the end of the superstar's tenure with the team.

“He was not happy he was put into trade talks, and I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport,” Windhorst said. “But I think right now it’s reasonable to forecast Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the summer.”

Durant will be entering the final year of his four-year, $194.2 million contract next summer.