The Dallas Wings are set to host the New York Liberty on Friday night in Arlington, TX. Paige Bueckers did not practice on Thursday as she deals with a back injury, however. So, is Bueckers playing tonight vs. the Liberty?

Bueckers is playing well in her rookie season. She is unquestionably the front-runner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing. She is also shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dallas holds an 8-22 record overall, a mark that has them sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Wings are tied with the Chicago Sky for the second worst record in the entire WNBA. As a result, the Wings will need Bueckers on the floor against the Liberty, who hold the second best record in the league at 19-10.

Here is everything we know about Paige Bueckers' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Liberty.

Paige Bueckers' injury status vs. Liberty

Bueckers is listed as questionable on the team's injury report due to the aforementioned back issue. Paige seemingly suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Liberty in New York, a contest that saw the Liberty earn an 85-76 victory.

Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen (left ankle) is listed as probable for Friday night's game. She returned to practice on Thursday, an encouraging sign that she will return against the Liberty.

Tyasha Harris (left ankle) remains out, as she is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas would obviously love to pull off the upset at home. Bueckers' final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the contest.

When it comes to the question of if Paige Bueckers is playing tonight vs. the Liberty, however, the answer is maybe.