The Houston Astros are in the driver's seat, leading the American League West over the Seattle Mariners by 1.5 games. Yet, it still does not feel like a safe lead. The team still has work to do, and the division title is certainly no guarantee, even after they made a small splash at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. The good news is that the Astros' pitching staff is getting healthier. Notably, the Astros' starting pitcher depth chart is improving compared to a few weeks ago.

Houston still has some concerns as August continues. Currently, their starting rotation is 14th in team ERA. While there is hope that the returning starting pitchers may help, it is not certain. So far, it's gotten to a point where there is no plan beyond Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.

Those two have been the best Astros starting pitchers all season. Overall, Brown is 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA, while Valdez is 11-5 with a 2.83 ERA. Although both have been stellar, there is a major concern that the team lacks depth behind them. It's time to look at what they did right at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, along with what they did not do.

What Astros did correctly at 2025 MLB trade deadline

The Astros made a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins, bringing back beloved favorite Carlos Correa. Ultimately, that's a net positive for the team, giving them a valuable hitter and a solid fielder. The team was already hitting the ball well, ranking second in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage. Yet, it is not perfect, as Houston also ranks 17th in runs, 15th in home runs, and 11th in slugging percentage.

The belief is that Correa will help the lineup a lot. Significantly, he has been leading off for the Astros. Houston also still has long-time second baseman Jose Altuve, first baseman Christian Walker, and catcher Victor Caratini making headlines in the 3-4-5 part of the order. Likewise, Yandy Diaz remains solid. But while the hitting is at least reliable, there is a major concern about the Astros' starting pitcher depth and how it will affect them in the postseason.

How much concern is there for Astros' starting pitcher depth?

Cristian Javier will return soon, and that could be a big boost to the Astros' starting pitcher depth chart. This will be his 2025 season debut. However, how much will he be able to give?

Last season, Javier went 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts before sustaining his injury. So far, his career has been up and down. Javier went 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA in 31 starts in 2023. But before that, he went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 30 starts in 2022. Javier also contributed to a no-hitter in the World Series.

Luis Garcia has also been on the injured list for a few months. After Garcia pitched well in a rehab start, he reportedly felt some soreness in his elbow, and the team shut him down. That means that the Astros' starting pitcher outlook currently has three healthy starting pitchers before Javier returns. Although Spencer Arrighetti has recently returned, his numbers have been abysmal. Currently, he is 1-2 with a 7.43 ERA and has not made it out of the fourth inning in either of his past two starts.

Will the current Astros pitching staff be enough for a deep run?

The Astros' pitching staff got a boost this week, as they signed a former Atlanta Braves reliever to try to bolster their bullpen. However, that is not the starting pitcher they need. If the team is to make a move to give them more depth, possibly, then the Astros should call up Miguel Ullola to the big leagues.

The Astros could have traded for Dylan Cease, but did not push forward with a possible offer. Acquiring him would have instantly made them top contenders. Instead, they did not make a deal and elected to stick with what they have. While the starting rotation has top-tier talent at the top, the rest is full of mysteries.

The best-case scenario for Houston would see them hang onto the AL West and open the playoffs as one of the top two seeds to avoid a wildcard round. At the moment, they are third in the AL while trailing the Detroit Tigers by 1.5 games. If the Astros finish third, it would set them up for a showdown against the sixth seed. The New York Yankees currently have that spot. If the Astros were to play the Yankees, they might have trouble during the middle innings, especially if the game is tight and their pitchers are laboring.

There is a good chance that Javier can return and become a shut-down third starting pitcher for the Astros. However, questions remain about Arrighetti, and having a fresh bullpen will be critical in the playoffs.