The Boston Celtics may not be involved in some of the bigger trade rumors early on in the 2023 NBA offseason, but they are still one of the most active teams on the trade market so far according to several reports. One player the team is shopping around is Malcolm Brogdon, and he's been inadvertently linked to the Phoenix Suns trade talks with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Any deal involving Beal is going to be very complicated, which raises the possibility of a three or four team deal being needed to get it over the finish line. This is where Brogdon comes into the picture, as the Celtics could get involved as the third team in a Beal deal by sending Brogdon elsewhere. The problem is that these trade talks seem to be fairly outdated.

“Something to keep in mind with the Suns in their Beal pursuit: there’s been chatter in league circles about a separate potential three-way deal involving Boston’s reigning 6th Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. I’ve gotten the sense those talks are now outdated (as is pretty common with a lot of league rumor mongering), but it’s an interesting element to keep an eye on.” – Matt Moore, Action Network

Brogdon, who is fresh off winning the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award, would be a great fit with several teams across the league, including the Suns, who are known to be interested in him. There's certainly the possibility that Brogdon is on the move one way or another, but the C's may end up being involved in a potential trade for Beal if they are looking to unload Brogdon.