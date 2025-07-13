With 2025 NFL training camps fast approaching, ESPN’s annual positional rankings have once again taken the pulse of the league by surveying more than 70 NFL insiders, including executives, coaches, and scouts, to determine the best players at each position heading into the upcoming season. And for the Buffalo Bills, there’s plenty to celebrate.

Buffalo veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins has officially made his top-10 debut. He landed at No. 8 on ESPN’s list of the league’s best offensive tackles. It’s a significant honor, not just for Dawkins individually. It's also for a Buffalo franchise that has consistently leaned on his grit, leadership, and durability in the trenches as he protects an MVP candidate in Josh Allen.

After several years of being labeled an honorable mention, Dawkins finally broke through the ranks thanks to his rock-solid performance in 2024. He has long been respected by coaches and peers, but now he has the league-wide recognition to match.

“Just very steady, stayed healthy, great leader,” one AFC executive told ESPN. “I’ve just always liked him — probably better football makeup than actual talent.”

Why is Dion Dawkins so good for the Bills?

Dawkins' consistent performance in both pass protection and run blocking was a major reason why Buffalo remained competitive in the AFC. His pressure rate of just 7.4% since 2022 ranks third among all left tackles. Those analytics, combined with his visible leadership on and off the field, make him a cornerstone for the Bills’ offensive line.

“He just gets the job done consistently,” an AFC scout added. “He’s physical and nasty.”

Now 31 years old, Dawkins has already earned two contract extensions from Buffalo since 2020. This latest recognition only reaffirms the organization’s faith in him. With long-time elite tackles like Terron Armstead and Tyron Smith retiring, Dawkins seized the opportunity to rise. He proved that durability and dependability matter just as much as flash in today’s NFL.

For the Bills, who are aiming to stay atop the AFC hierarchy, having one of the league’s best tackles solidifies the foundation of their offense. Dawkins’ top-10 ranking isn’t just a personal milestone. It’s a testament to the steady strength that’s helped power Buffalo. Hopefully, it's enough for the Bills to reach and win the Super Bowl.