The Washington Commanders were one of the NFL's best stories in 2024. Washington shocked the NFL by winning 12 games and making the NFC Championship. The Commanders are hopeful that one of their newest players will make a big impact during the 2025 NFL season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 tackles in the NFL in his most recent article. Fowler surveyed several NFL coaches, scouts, and executives to come up with his ranking.

Commanders fans should be happy to see their new left tackle Laremy Tunsil made the list. Tunsil came in seventh place ahead of his age 30 season.

Tunsil has been a mainstay on Fowler's annual list for several years now. However, a combination of “miscues and the Texans' offensive line struggles” hurt his position this year. For context, last year Tunsil was ranked the 3rd best tackle in the NFL.

The Commanders traded for Tunsil during the offseason. He will make an excellent blindside protector to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

“Washington wouldn't have done what they did if he wasn't immensely talented,” an NFL personnel director said. “With the penalties, when they happen they seem to pile up, which makes you wonder whether he has the mental strength to wash the bad plays and move on.”

Fowler added that evaluators still love Tunsil's combination of technique, agility, and straight-up violence.

Love or hate Tunsil, adding him looks like a great move for the Commanders.

Laremy Tunsil gets “bored” accusation after Commanders trade

NFL evaluators do seem to be truly mixed on their opinions of Laremy Tunsil.

The Tunsil trade was picked by ESPN as one of their favorite moves of the NFL offseason.

One NFL coordinator praised Tunsil's talents, but accused him of being “bored” during his final season in Houston.

“Dude's still as good as anyone,” the coordinator said. “Honestly, I think he just gets bored and loses focus sometimes. But I'm guessing he will be highly motivated in Washington. And when he is, he's among the very best.”

It is certainly possible that Tunsil checked out for part of his NFL career. He had to endure multiple season in Houston where the direction of the franchise was a complete unknown.

One scout even claimed that Tunsil is still a top-three talent in the NFL.

“He's still a top-three tackle for me,” an AFC scout said. “And anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels and load up while he's on his rookie deal is smart. They gave up a little more than I'd like. But I trust AP (general manager Adam Peters) that he knows what he's doing here.”

It will be exciting to see how well Tunsil plays during his first year with the Commanders.