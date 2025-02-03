Luka Doncic is reportedly “ecstatic” about joining the Los Angeles Lakers, with early signs pointing toward a long-term future with the team, according to a report from Fred Katz, Joe Vardon, and Sam Amick of The Athletic. The Lakers’ acquisition of the 25-year-old in a blockbuster trade has reshaped the franchise’s outlook, and despite initial uncertainties about his commitment beyond his current contract, optimism is growing within the organization.

The Lakers made the stunning trade late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, acquiring Doncic along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz were also involved, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Dallas Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection. The deal made history as the first midseason trade involving two reigning All-NBA players.

Lakers secure Luka Doncic as franchise cornerstone despite initial uncertainty

According to The Athletic’s report, the Lakers could not communicate with Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, before the trade. Both the Mavericks and Lakers kept negotiations confidential, preventing Los Angeles from gauging Doncic’s interest in re-signing once his contract expires in 2026. Due to this uncertainty, the Lakers refused to include both of their available first-round picks in the trade package, ensuring they retained flexibility for future moves.

Despite the lack of pre-trade discussions, Doncic’s enthusiasm about playing for the Lakers has eased concerns about his long-term future with the team. The five-time All-NBA First Team selection and five-time All-Star now becomes the cornerstone of the franchise as the Lakers prepare for a future beyond LeBron James.

Doncic has already established himself as one of the league’s elite offensive talents. According to StatMamba, he has scored more career points than 94.4% of all players in NBA history. He also ranks second behind Michael Jordan in NBA playoff history for most points per game at 30.9.

Doncic’s arrival shifts LakeShow’s future as they build for post-LeBron era

During his tenure with the Mavericks, Doncic led Dallas to two Western Conference Finals appearances in 2022 and 2024. Last season, he guided the team past the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks lost in five games to the Boston Celtics. His impact on the franchise was undeniable, and now the Lakers will look to build around him in the post-James era.

This season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and two steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from three over 22 games. His arrival in Los Angeles not only gives the Lakers a proven superstar but also signals a potential shift in the balance of power in the Western Conference.

As the Lakers move forward with Doncic leading the way, the franchise appears set for sustained success. While his long-term commitment to the team will ultimately depend on future roster construction and competitive success, early indications suggest that Doncic is fully embracing his new role in Los Angeles.