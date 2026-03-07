Luka Doncic didn’t just start the game on Friday night; he staged a hostile takeover of Crypto.com Arena. The Slovenian superstar turned the Arena into his personal playground during a blistering opening frame against the Indiana Pacers, reminding everyone why the Lakers moved mountains to get him.

Article Continues Below

Luka Doncic is on FIRE in the first quarter against the Pacers 🔥 🔹22 points

🔹4 rebounds

🔹3 assists 🔹7-of-9 FG

🔹5-of-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/ToxtTEnkbV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026

Doncic came out of the gates like a man possessed, torching the Indiana Pacers for 22 points in the first quarter alone. He wasn’t just scoring; he was conducting a masterclass in efficiency. Luka shot a ridiculous 7-of-9 from the field and was a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc in those first 12 minutes. He added four rebounds and three assists for good measure, accounting for nearly every bucket the Lakers produced early on.