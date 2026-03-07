Luka Doncic didn’t just start the game on Friday night; he staged a hostile takeover of Crypto.com Arena. The Slovenian superstar turned the Arena into his personal playground during a blistering opening frame against the Indiana Pacers, reminding everyone why the Lakers moved mountains to get him.
Luka Doncic is on FIRE in the first quarter against the Pacers 🔥
🔹22 points
🔹4 rebounds
🔹3 assists
🔹7-of-9 FG
🔹5-of-5 3PT
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026
Doncic came out of the gates like a man possessed, torching the Indiana Pacers for 22 points in the first quarter alone. He wasn’t just scoring; he was conducting a masterclass in efficiency. Luka shot a ridiculous 7-of-9 from the field and was a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc in those first 12 minutes. He added four rebounds and three assists for good measure, accounting for nearly every bucket the Lakers produced early on.