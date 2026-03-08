The biggest NFL rumor dropped Sunday involving Travis Kelce and his pending 2026 status. Dianna Russini revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs legend is interested in playing in 2026 amid NFL retirement rumors. But there's a catch.

The league insider for The Athletic shared new intel on Sunday afternoon via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season. The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro,” Russini posted.

But the final wording will catch eyes. Kelce remains an unrestricted free agent for the upcoming NFL Free Agency period. Hence why his Chiefs future remains in limbo.

Where Travis Kelce could land if not Chiefs

Kelce brings an immensely deep resume featuring multiple Pro Bowl selections and the three Super Bowl rings.

That type of resume would easily make him attractable in the free agency market. But he'd be in higher demand five or seven years ago if he tested the market.

The next NFL team that gets him (including the Chiefs) will be getting an aging TE set to turn 37 during the 2026 season. Kelce likely wouldn't have much options given his age.

Despite the star power on the roster, the Los Angeles Rams are ruled out here after re-signing Tyler Higbee. The Philadelphia Eagles don't look like a contender at the moment even though they did great with another Kelce in Jason.

But the Cleveland Browns shouldn't be ruled out. Especially with Kelce openly discussing his affinity for his home state of Ohio. The Cincinnati Bengals may also present room, given how he played his college ball in Cincy.