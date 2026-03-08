Team Dominican Republic dominated Team Netherlands in World Baseball Classic play, earning a 12-1 mercy rule win over seven innings. Helping lead the charge was Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero.

With Team Dominican Republic up 4-1 in the third inning, Caminero put the final nail in the coffin with a three-run blast. A 424-foot blast, his teammates and MLB organization couldn't help but celebrate.

JUNIOR CAMINERO 3-RUN BLAST 😤 pic.twitter.com/iO6L3mBOU4 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

Putting the slo-mo on 🔁 pic.twitter.com/Pw2COfq2s5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 8, 2026

The home run came after Caminero was forced to be checked out by trainers, via Talkin' Baseball. He was hit by a pitch on the elbow in the third inning. However, he recovered immediately and fired up the crowd as he walked to first base.

Junior Caminero sends the Dominican fans into a frenzy after spending a couple minutes with the trainers pic.twitter.com/4xAffnxJCb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

That energy was felt by Team Dominican Republic all game. Their 12-run onslaught shows they're a serious competitor in the WBC. As does their now 2-0 record.

When the Rays open their season, they'll be hopeful that Caminero brings that level of excitement to Tampa Bay. He certainly did in 2025 by earning his first All-Star appearance. The third baseman hit .264 with 45 home runs and 110 RBIs, all clearly career-highs.

The Rays have seen plenty of changes to their lineup throughout the offseason. Brandon Lowe has been dealt out while Gavin Lux has been traded in. Free agent Cedric Mullins is taking over in center while trade acquisition Ben Williamson should serve a versatile role.

But for all those changes, Caminero remains locked in in the middle of the lineup. The same remains true for his run with Team Dominican Republic. It may be tough to replicate his 2025 numbers. But when he comes back to Tampa Bay, the Rays want to see the ball travel over the fence again.