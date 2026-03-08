On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the floor at home for a marquee matchup against the rolling New York Knicks. LeBron James is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable due to both a left elbow contusion and left foot arthritis. Here's everything we know about James' injury situation and his playing status on Sunday vs the Knicks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

LeBron James' playing status vs the Knicks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not LeBron James will be able to suit up on Sunday against New York. James missed the Lakers' last game, on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, for the same reason, and has already missed out on eligibility for the All-NBA team this year.

Joining James on the injury report for the Lakers is wing Maxi Kleber, who is questionable with a lumbar back strain, as well as his son Bronny James, who is out due to being on assignment with the G-League.

Article Continues Below

For the Knicks, Landry Shamet is questionable for this game due to a cervical sprain.

The Knicks are coming into this game riding high, having blown out the Denver Nuggets the last time they stepped on the floor earlier this weekend.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been racking up some wins against lesser competition in recent weeks, but lost to that same Nuggets team the night before the Knicks obliterated them, which certainly isn't a great look as the two teams now prepare to match up.

Luka Doncic has continued to put up monster stat lines on seemingly a nightly basis for the Lakers, but the fit between he, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James has been called into further question now that all three players are relatively healthy.

Still, Lakers fans will hope that James is on the court on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.