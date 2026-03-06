The Indiana Pacers face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and Pascal Siakam once again sits at the center of the injury report. The Pacers list Siakam as probable with a left wrist sprain, placing Indiana’s leading scorer in focus as the team looks to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Pacers enter the matchup at 15–47, No. 15 in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers hold a 37–25 record and sit No. 6 in the Western Conference as they aim to bounce back after a loss to the Denver Nuggets. With both teams seeking momentum for different reasons, Siakam’s availability carries added significance.

Siakam has remained Indiana’s offensive centerpiece throughout the season. Through 53 games, he is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. He is also converting 37.2 percent from three-point range and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line. In addition, the forward contributes 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, continuing to impact both ends of the floor.

When Siakam is on the court, the Pacers operate with far more structure. His ability to create offense in isolation and push the pace in transition gives Indiana a much-needed scoring anchor during difficult stretches.

Pascal Siakam injury status vs. Lakers

The Pacers’ injury report includes several other key names. Johnny Furphy is out with a right ACL tear, while Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined with a right Achilles tendon tear. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are both listed as probable with minor injuries.

Additional players also appear on the Pacers injury report. Taelon Peter and Jalen Slawson are questionable on two-way assignments, while Ethan Thompson is doubtful on a G League two-way deal.

For the Lakers, the team has not yet submitted its official injury report.

Still, Siakam’s status remains the most important factor for Indiana heading into the matchup. The Pacers will try to halt their losing streak, while the Lakers look to regain momentum in the Western Conference playoff race.

So when it comes to the question of whether Pascal Siakam is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer leans toward yes. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations as Indiana balances caution with its push to end the losing streak