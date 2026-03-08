The Atlanta Braves are already struggling to keep their pitchers healthy during this spring training. Atlanta suffered yet another injury though on Sunday, as hurler Joey Wentz went down following a collision with a runner. There's good news though for Wentz.

“Joey Wentz injured his right leg while covering first base. He was carted off the field, but he walked in the clubhouse under his own power. Initial diagnosis is promising. He’s day-to-day for now,” MLB.com's Mark Bowman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Braves medical staff is monitoring Wentz closely for now.

“Joey Wentz's right leg will continue to be examined and the Braves will give an update tomorrow (Monday). But initial tests indicate he may have avoided a serious injury,” Bowman added in a separate post.

Atlanta is rebuilding after finishing the 2025 season with a 76-86 record. The Braves missed the postseason.

Braves are searching for some solid pitching in 2026

Atlanta fans were frustrated after watching the team struggle so much during the 2025 season. The Braves have historically been one of the strongest National League clubs in the last few decades.

The team is hoping for a strong 2026 campaign. Atlanta though is facing some tough injuries to the rotation.

“Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep have both procedures to address loose bodies in their throwing elbows. Both are on the 60-day injured list,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Atlanta's coaches were hoping to see a lot of Wentz this spring. The young hurler started 13 games during the 2025 season, while playing for three different teams. He started out the season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, before heading to the Minnesota Twins and finally finishing the year with the Braves.

Wentz picked up three victories for Atlanta in 2025. All of his starts came while he was in a Braves uniform. The hurler finished the campaign with a 5.60 ERA. He appeared in 39 total MLB games.

Atlanta lost a spring training game to Tampa Bay, 9-8, on Sunday. The Braves next play the Twins on Monday.