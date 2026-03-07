Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed his all-time starting five during a recent interview with Ahmad Rashad, and the list notably did not include LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA shared the interview as the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to host the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. During the conversation, Rashad asked Edwards to name his all-time starting lineup.

Edwards began by naming Stephen Curry at point guard before inserting himself into the lineup.

“I’m going with Steph Curry at the one. Anthony Edwards at the two. I’m going Mike Jordan at three.”

Rashad then asked if Edwards moved Michael Jordan to the small forward spot in order to keep himself at shooting guard.

“Yeah, Mike Jordan got to go to the three. I got to go to the two.”

Edwards continued by naming his frontcourt, selecting Kevin Durant — whom he has often cited as his favorite player — along with a legendary center.

“At my four, I got to put KD, my favorite player. I got to put KD at the four. I’m a have to go with probably the Dream at the five. Or Shaq? Yeah, I’m a go with Shaq.”

The discussion came during the same interview in which Rashad relayed a recent message from Jordan about Edwards’ development. Rashad told the Timberwolves guard that the six-time NBA champion admired his passion on both ends of the floor and encouraged him to continue improving his game while embracing challenges and thriving in those moments. Edwards acknowledged the praise from the Hall of Famer and noted that Jordan attended his pre-draft workout before he was selected by Minnesota in 2020.

Edwards’ lineup ultimately featured Curry, Edwards, Jordan, Durant and Shaquille O'Neal, leaving James — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — off the roster. The Lakers star recently added another milestone to his résumé, moving to No. 1 on the league’s all-time field goals made list after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during Los Angeles’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

While James’ omission drew attention, Edwards has already faced several of the league’s most accomplished players during Minnesota’s recent postseason runs.

Edwards continues rise as Timberwolves chase deep playoff run

Last season, Edwards and the Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in five games. Minnesota then advanced past the Golden State Warriors in the second round, also in five games, although Curry appeared in only one contest before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The year prior, Edwards led Minnesota to a first-round sweep of Durant and the Phoenix Suns, further establishing himself as one of the NBA’s rising stars on the postseason stage.

Now in his sixth NBA season, Edwards is producing the most efficient campaign of his career. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting career-best marks of 49.5% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

Across 53 games, Edwards has played 35.6 minutes per contest and has served as the focal point of Minnesota’s offense while continuing to grow into a two-way leader.

His production has helped guide the Timberwolves to a 40-23 record, placing them among the top teams in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota enters Saturday’s matchup against Orlando riding a five-game winning streak as it continues to build momentum late in the regular season.

With Edwards leading the way, the Timberwolves are aiming to build on back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals and make another deep postseason push.