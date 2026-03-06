The Los Angeles Lakers fell 120–113 to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, but the biggest conversation afterward centered on Luka Doncic and a puzzling technical foul during the Western Conference matchup. The Lakers star picked up his 15th technical of the season in the loss to the Nuggets, drawing confusion from fans and players inside the arena. After the game, referee Ed Malloy clarified the situation in the official pool report shared by the Orange County Register’s Benjamin Royer.

“Doncic was issued a technical foul for using profanity directed towards a referee. We are trained not to stop an offensive transition when calling a technical foul on the defense.”

The explanation helped clarify why the whistle did not come immediately. Officials allowed the play to continue before assessing the penalty at the next dead-ball moment. Even so, the delay left many wondering what exactly triggered the call.

The moment also overshadowed another strong performance from Doncic under the arena lights. The Lakers guard finished with 27 points on 11-of-24 shooting while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. His impact showed throughout the game. Yet the technical foul quickly became the main storyline after the Lakers dropped another tough matchup against the Nuggets.

The Lakers star responds after controversial technical

After the game, Doncic addressed the moment directly. The Lakers guard insisted he had tried to keep quiet during the exchange.

Luka Doncic said he heard three other players say what he “yelled” for his 15th technical foul of the season. “I was trying not to talk at all. The first thing I said, no warning or nothing.” https://t.co/KBmkywJXV0 pic.twitter.com/EqR4RCV0rA — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) March 6, 2026

“I was trying not to talk at all. The first thing I said, no warning or nothing,” Doncic said.

Article Continues Below

The technical carries real consequences. It marked his 15th of the season. Under NBA rules, a player receives an automatic one-game suspension after reaching 16 technical fouls.

Reporters asked the Lakers start if he planned to avoid another one.

“We'll see. Can't predict the future,” he said.

Then he added a blunt answer about what must happen next.

“Don't get another tech.”

The Lakers now move forward knowing one more outburst could sideline their star. Under the bright arena lights and playoff pressure building, every word and whistle carries more weight. After the Luka Doncic technical foul, will the Lakers star avoid his 16th, or will the next whistle bring a suspension?