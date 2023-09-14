Serge Ibaka is a well known former NBA big man who became one of the best three-point shooters at the center position of his era. Ibaka was a key contributor to the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are set to welcome Dennis Schroder to their team after his remarkable run in the FIBA World Cup. Another 2019 Raptors star, Fred VanVleet, is anticipating a return to Canada soon as well.

Now, it has been revealed via a rumor on EuroHoops.net that Ibaka has signed with a famous German basketball club, Bayern Munich.

Ibaka played an average of just over 20 games per season the last three seasons with the Bucks and Clippers. His 2018-2019 stint with the Raptors represents the last time he approached an 82 game season, as he played in 74 games then.

The well known Raptors center Ibaka began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before moving on to Toronto in 2016-2017. Ibaka is now 33 years old, and was drafted 24th overall by the Seattle Supersonics in 2008. A three-time All-Defensive First Team selection, Ibaka won the gold Eurobasket medal in 2011 and a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics with the Spanish national team.

If the rumor is indeed true, Ibaka will play in the country that just brought home the gold in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. According to EuroHoops.net, Ibaka has signed with Bayern Munich for next season, as shared by Spanish journalist Marc Mundet.

The longtime Raptors star Ibaka has NBA career highs of 15.4 points, 8.8. rebounds and 1.8 assists. He did not attempt a three-pointer in his rookie season but went on to average nearly 40 percent from the field in multiple seasons.