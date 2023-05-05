My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Toronto Raptors did not have the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, as they failed to make the playoffs entirely after crashing out of the Play-In Tournament after losing to the Chicago Bulls. This offseason will likely feature quite a few changes, with the firing of Nick Nurse being the first big move made. However, it looks like a big decision regarding Gary Trent Jr. may have already been made.

Trent remained a solid secondary scorer for the Raptors in his second full season with them (17.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.6 APG, 43.3 FG%), and while he struggled with his efficiency from time to time, he was a crucial piece of Toronto’s success. However, Trent’s role with the Raptors has often been confusing, and with the dynamic guard set to hit the open market, it doesn’t seem like Toronto wants to re-sign him.

Competing executives around the league don't expect the Raptors to retain Gary Trent Jr, per @EricPincus. Where could you see him landing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VqzkHHP6Wc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Gary Trent Jr. has been solid during his time with the Raptors, it’s not totally surprising to see that the two sides may be moving on from each other this offseason. Toronto is going to be looking to make sweeping changes after completely falling apart last season, and paying Trent big bucks to be an inconsistent bench scorer isn’t really a wise move.

Chances are Trent will end up getting more than the Raptors will be looking to pay him on the open market this offseason, and with a potential rebuild staring them in the face, that makes sense. Things could change between now and the beginning of free agency, but it will be worth keeping an eye on Trent, as it looks like he could be finding a new home this offseason.