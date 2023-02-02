The Toronto Raptors are full of high-end talent but cannot seem to find a rhythm, sitting in 12th place in the NBA’s competitive Eastern Conference as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. The roster is heavy with the caliber of player who could join high-end teams and make a difference in the playoff race, including Gary Trent Jr.

The Raptors are reportedly open to keeping the fifth-year guard, who fits the role of a “floor-spreader and instant offense microwave,” per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, and there is mutual interest of him wanting to stay north of the border.

But the 24-year-old former Portland Trail Blazers’ price could be an issue. Trent could be expecting a deal in the range of $20 million if he opts out of the last season of his contract, which will pay him $18.8 million next year.

Replacing that kind of scoring — similar players like Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro scored extensions closer to the $30 million per season mark — won’t be easy to come by in free agency.

League sources say that Trent Jr.’s trade value probably sits around a protected first-round pick, or two good second-round picks, along with matching the shooting guard’s salary.

Letting Gary Trent Jr. move on will certainly not make the Raptors any better, especially as the Columbus, OH native has proven himself as a quality perimeter shooter.

It really depends on if Trent Jr. wants to stay in Toronto, or if he would rather test the water in free agency after his contract expires. The Raptors might still not know if they can re-sign him, and that could force the hand of a trade.

These conversations are ongoing with the trade deadline just a week away, and a decision will need to be made sooner rather than later. Toronto Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. would undoubtedly improve any team looking to make a deep playoff run.