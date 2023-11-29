After having trade interest in him during the offseason, the Hawks are once again interested in Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam.

Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam was a hot name in trade discussions during the NBA offseason. Given the fact that the Raptors missed the playoffs and Siakam was entering the final year of his contract, rival teams viewed Toronto as a prime trade partner.

Ultimately, the Raptors and executive Masai Ujiri held off on making drastic changes to their roster, especially since the team ended up losing All-Star guard Fred VanVleet in free agency to the Houston Rockets. The Raptors now find themselves 8-10 on the season and struggling to remain relevant in what has suddenly become a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture.

While there is still plenty of time for Toronto to turn things around, the Raptors are a team that lacks firepower and depth compared to some of the top teams in the conference. This is why Siakam's name is once again surfacing in trade discussions.

According to HoopHype's Michael Scotto, the Atlanta Hawks are once again monitoring Siakam as a potential trade target ahead of February's trade deadline. Scotto notes that the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers are among the teams who could pursue a trade for Siakam.

Atlanta's interest in Siakam dates all the way back to the offseason, as league sources told ClutchPoints that the Hawks were fixated on the Raptors All-Star during the offseason.

With Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks have one of the better backcourt pairings in the league. However, this team has had holes to fill in their frontcourt for quite some time. Adding a third All-Star, especially someone like Siakam who would fit in well alongside the two All-Star guards given his unselfish tendencies, would be advantageous to the Hawks and their chances of making a serious playoff push.

It is worth noting that Atlanta put together several offers for Siakam over the summer, yet the Raptors were hesitant to part ways with their star big man. Should the Raptors be able to battle their way back to a .500 record or better, their interest in dealing Siakam will decline.

Set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer, the Raptors can still extend Siakam's contract in order to keep him long-term. Very little progress has been made in contact negotiations to this point, as the Raptors are their star are focused on the season at hand.

The Hawks can be aggressive in terms of what they could offer for Siakam, as Atlanta owns two first-round picks in 2024, as well as first-round picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030. Due to their trade with the San Antonio Spurs involving Dejounte Murray in 2022, the Hawks do not have access to their first-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

As far as personnel goes, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and veteran Patty Mills appear to be the names on Atlanta's trade block. With this said, the organization would only be willing to part ways with a young talent like Griffin if they were to land an All-Star such as Siakam.

At this time, the Hawks and Raptors have not held any meaningful trade conversations with Toronto continuing to evaluate all of their options moving forward.