The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have “significant interest” in signing Bruce Brown away from the Denver Nuggets when free agency opens on Friday, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Bruce Brown has had an interesting career so far. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons, before spending the next two with the Brooklyn Nets. He played a significant role in the Nuggets winning the NBA championship in the 2022-2023 season. There has been much speculation about whether or not the Nuggets will be able to retain Brown in free agency.

The Lakers made huge strides throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season, specifically after the trade deadline, when they added role players to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those moves helped the Lakers get to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by Brown and the Nuggets.

Brown would likely be a good fit with the Lakers. He has been a solid three-point shooter over the last two seasons. The talk has always been that if you surround LeBron James with shooters, that team will be in good shape.

The Lakers have the stars in James and Anthony Davis to win a championship, as they have done it in the past. They just need to build on a deep from from last season.

Free agency opens on Friday. Given the year that Brown had with the Nuggets, he should have plenty of suitors when that time comes. It will be interesting to see whether he is willing to leave some money on the table to return to Denver, or if he goes elsewhere, whether it be the Lakers or somewhere else.