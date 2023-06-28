The Denver Nuggets were dominant in the 2023 NBA Playoffs en route to the franchise's first-ever title. Nikola Jokic (who nearly averaged a triple-double in the postseason) and Jamal Murray (who scored 26.1 points per game during their playoff run) are the two players getting the most flowers from the media Denver's title run. But forward Bruce Brown was an invaluable piece of the Nuggets team that won the championship.

Brown played at a high level on both ends of the floor during these playoffs, as he averaged 12.0 points — on 51.1% shooting from the field — and 1.1 steals per game for the Nuggets. He'll also hit free agency this July.

But Jamal Murray recently sat down for an interview with NBAextra, and during the interview, he might have let slip that Bruce Brown will re-sign with the Nuggets, per a tweet from Josh Middleton:

“We always talk about, once we win everybody gonna eat, everybody’s gettin taken care of… Like Bruce and his extension, so congrats to him.”

Bruce Brown, 26, has played five years in the NBA and one as a member of the Denver Nuggets franchise. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, and 2.4 personal fouls per game across 80 appearances this season (31 starts).

The former Miami Hurricanes star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Brown's 75.8% free-throw percentage was tied for the highest of his pro career.

Here's to hoping that Brown will decide to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets in July.