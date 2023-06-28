Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had wise words for lottery pick Anthony Black ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Anthony Black was selected No.6 overall to the Orlando Magic, and was just the second NCAA player selected after several G-leaguers and foreign unicorn Victor Wembanyama.

Jokic took a video and sent it to the top prospect, and Black revealed the footage after the fact on his youtube channel (Anthony Black/YT).

“Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me,” Jokic remarked.

“Whatever comes out of today, don't bother. Just work hard, surround yourself with people that you trust,” The Joker continued.

Jokic certainly knows what the draft process is like, after he was taken in the second round in 2014. As he told Black, he worked hard for over eight years, and it came to fruition with a championship and a the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award.

Jokic may have been overlooked by a myriad of teams, but he knew his skillset and proved a lot of people wrong over the past few seasons. He also took his own advice surrounding himself with his passionate brothers, a staple on the sideline of Nuggets games.

Black will have his work cut out for him at the ripe age of 19, as he will have high expectations after just one year at Arkansas. He is an extremely athletic talent that can create opportunities for himself and his teammates, and has a lot to learn from NBA stars like Jokic to grow into a future star.