When the Los Angeles Lakers had a failed Mark Williams trade on Saturday, it sparked some concern about their newest player, Luka Doncic. The move for Williams was one to appease their new superstar. The athletic big is known for his rim protection, as well as interior presence.

However, he's been injury-prone, and the trade itself wasn't exactly in the Lakers' favor. They originally gave up Dalton Knecht and a 2031 1st round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. Since the trade has been rescinded, Knecht and that pick are back in Los Angeles.

Still, it sparked an interesting turn of events for the franchise. Despite the aggressive move, they're keeping their 2024 first-round pick and a future pick. Even when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that they needed a big, they didn't expect to land Williams.

How are the Lakers feeling about the failed Mark Williams trade?

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that there's a growing relief in the organization about the rescinded trade.

“The culmination of perhaps the most chaotic, transformational trade deadline in Lakers history has left the team failing in its first attempt to satisfy Doncic,” McMenamin said. “Ever aware that he will become a free agent in 2026 and that L.A. wants to make his decision to sign a contract extension a foregone conclusion?

“The team's ability to pivot from Williams will be critical for this group's chances, and limiting the fallout will allow L.A. to restore the momentum it has been building in the short term. As for the long term, without Williams but with Knecht and the 2031 first-round pick? “That was a lot [to give up],” a team source said. “We kind of dodged a bullet.”

Despite the potential with Williams, giving up a promising rookie in Knecht and a 2031 1st round pick is a bit much. Not to mention, the Hornets center has had its fair share of injury struggles. The former Duke center has played 43 games or less in his first three seasons.

As a result, his injury history is a legitimate cause for concern. That, combined with Luka Doncic's injury history and LeBron James's age might not be a good recipe. Either way, the duo of Doncic and James remains put. It doesn't eliminate their need for a center, as Jaxson Hayes has been the starting center.

With Christian Wood sidelined due to left knee surgery, there's a lack of depth in the position. It'll be worth noting if that plays a true factor in the rest of the season.