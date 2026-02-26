The Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 season has been such a disaster that players are getting lost in the shuffle in trade rumors. At the start of the season, Conor Garland was a name many were circling, but the Quinn Hughes trade made it clear that the Canucks were open for business. It isn't time to forget about players like Garland just yet, according to David Pagnotta via The Fourth Period.

“With all the Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk [noise] coming out of Vancouver lately, let's not forget about Conor Garland, who is very much in play and sources say the Canucks are willing to move him by deadline day if the right offer pops up,” Pagnotta reported.

The core that general manager Patrik Allvin was trying to hold on to is quickly crumbling around him. JT Miller left town in controversy last season, and the Hughes breakup earlier this year wasn't quite as messy but also had a few awkward weeks. There seems to be something off with the team's culture, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see a complete reset with Pettersson also heading out the door.

Garland might be the type of player the Canucks would like to keep to build that culture, but he's also the type of player that playoff-contending teams will covet. That means those teams will pony up with massive deals to acquire him at the trade deadline, which is something a rebuilding team like the Canucks can't turn down.

Garland is in the middle of a down year, as are the rest of the Canucks, but he has been a 50-point player over the past four seasons with six years remaining on a manageable $6 million cap hit. Teams will have some interest, which means the Canucks trade rumors aren't quieting down anytime soon.